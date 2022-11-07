"It's hurtful, but I'm understanding how to deal with it" - Nick Kyrgios on the media scrutiny

Just like everything else, people's views on Nick Kyrgios are divided. While some opine that he is a disgrace to tennis because of his on-court antics, others feel that the same antics are pulling crowds and attracting new fans.

The 27-year-old Aussie recently announced the end of his season and set out for a vacation with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi. On his way from Mexico to Italy, he decided to answer some questions from fans on social media. Soon enough, he started receiving a variety of questions from around the world, relating to both his public as well as private life.

A fan asked him how he felt when the media unfairly treated him by publishing only negative news and writing nothing positive. The 22nd-ranked player responded by saying that although there was nothing good about it, he was learning to deal with such situations.

"It's extremely tough at times, really exhausting and hurtful. But I am understanding more and more how to deal with it," Kyrgios replied.

Nick Kyrgios wrote on his Instagram stories

It's no secret that Kyrgios' on-court behavior often puts him in trouble in the form of point penalties and heavy fines. At the 2022 US Open, he received $32,500 worth of fines, the season's highest. The Australian has been penalized for numerous deplorable acts like shouting at the chair umpire and his own player's box, using foul language, spitting on the court, smashing racquets, and arguing with the spectators.

This is mainly why quite a few fans and the media express their dislike for Kyrgios every now and then. However, he has been successful in turning criticism into a source of motivation for himself. A few days ago, he wrote on social media that despite finishing the year as Australia's top singles and doubles player, the media wouldn't write about it.

"Played 13 events, finished number 1 in Australia for singles and doubles, MEDIA AIN’T GONNA WRITE BOUT THAT. 2023 energy going to be dark," Nick Kyrgios wrote.

"Novak and I are going to have a rematch next year in his hometown" - Nick Kyrgios

Novak Djokovic (L) and Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios reached his maiden Grand Slam final at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships but lost to Novak Djokovic in four sets. The two players, who didn't get along with each other in the past, formed a friendship and called it "bromance" this time around.

During the Q&A session, Kyrgios was asked if he and Djokovic would try doubles after the Serb's retirement. The Aussie confused the fans with his answer, saying that they were going to play against each other next year in Djokovic's hometown.

"Novak and I are going to have a rematch next year in his hometown. No one is ready for this," Kyrgios wrote.

Kyrgios wrote on his Instagram stories

