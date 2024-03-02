Holger Rune's mother Aneke Rune recently shared a vile message she received after Rune lost his semifinal match at the Mexican Open.

Shortly after Rune lost to Casper Rudd 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 in the semifinal, Rune's mother shared the abusive message that was sent to her.

"u f*cking son of a wh*re. I'm waiting for you. I will hunt you down and stick a knife in your neck. then I'll cut off your stupid head. it will be all over the news. damn, this will be a lesson to the rest. f*cking scum. I'm coming for you. you will die from a dull knife," wrote the abuser.

While sharing the email ID of the abuser, Aneke added that it was illegal to give someone death threats.

"If anyone know this idiot do tell him that it's illegal to do death threats," Aneke Rune replied.

In the past many players and their families have faced abuse on social media. Daria Kastakina met with abuse after winning the 2023 WTA Elite Trophy. Linda Noskova faced abuse after losing to Anastasia Pavlyunchenkova at the 2023 Toray Pan Pacific Open. Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, also fell victim to online abuse after the American lost in the third round at the 2023 Roland Garros.

Holger Rune reunites with Patrick Mouratoglou

Holger Rune reunited with his former coach Patrick Mouratoglou after his split with Boris Becker. Mouratoglou and Rune first stuck up a partnership in October 2022.

Rune won his first ATP Masters title in Paris and entered the Top-10 in ATP rankings. He also reached the finals of the Monte Carlo Masters and the Rome Masters. However, after the Dane's first-round exit at the US Open, Mouratoglou and Rune decided to part ways.

On February 22, however, Mouratoglou announced the revival of his partnership with Rune on his Instagram post.

"I am excited to start a new collaboration with Holger Rune. We have known each other since he was 13 years old and I always believed in his potential. He has high goals and so do I for him. It is the start of a new adventure. See you guys in Acapulco, Indian Wells and Miami," Mouratoglou wrote on his Instagram.

Following Mouratoglou's announcement, Rune confirmed the same via his X (formerly Twitter) account.

"Sometimes you must try a variety of things to find out what works for you and what does not. In the recent months I have learned a lot about what’s important for me. With Patrick I did some of my greatest triumphs and I believe he can help me achieving my goals," Holger Rune wrote on X account.

