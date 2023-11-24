Novak Djokovic made an honest admission about his energy levels at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals, following Serbia’s quarterfinal win over Great Britain.

Serbia defeated Great Britain in Malaga on Thursday, November 23, to advance to their sixth Davis Cup semifinal in 15 years. Miomir Kecmanovic and Novak Djokovic rose to the occasion, scoring wins against Jack Draper 7-6 (2), 7-6 (6), and Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4. The team required just two wins out of the three matches to get the job done for their country.

Following the victory, Novak Djokovic was asked whether he was truly feeling as fresh as he looked on the court. The Serb, who won back-to-back titles at the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals before landing in Malaga, confessed that he was masking his exhaustion.

“Well, it's more of a look, to be honest. I'm glad that I look fresh, but I'm not really fresh. I think it's expected, considering the amount of tournaments I played and matches lately,” Djokovic said in the post-match press conference.

The World No. 1 added that while he was looking forward to the off season, he didn't want to lose focus in the coming days, with Serbia chasing a second Davis Cup title.

“Obviously, part of me looks forward to rest and recalibrate and just leave the racquet on the side, but right now I still cannot allow myself to enjoy those thoughts about holidays,” he said. “You know, deliver the A game and try to win all the matches and what the captain expects from me.”

The 24-time Grand Slam champion lifted seven titles this season, including the year-end championships, three Grand Slams -- the Australian Open, the French Open and the US Open and two Masters 1000s -- in Cincinnati and Paris.

Djokovic observed that he was playing “some of his best tennis” of his career and stated that he was building on the momentum.

“I cannot be happier. Obviously, I have been playing some of the best tennis I have ever played and feeling confident, you know, riding on this wave of confidence,” he said. “Being there on the court for my country is always extra push, extra motivation.”

Novak Djokovic on facing Jannik Sinner in the Davis Cup 2023 semifinal: "We're kind of developing a nice rivalry lately"

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner at the ATP Finals on November 19

Novak Djokovic will face World No. 4 Jannik Sinner next, as Serbia and Italy lock horns in the Davis Cup semifinal on Saturday, November 25. This will be the duo’s third clash in two weeks, after their ATP Finals title clash and round-robin meeting.

“It's going to be great, I think, for tennis fans and for both Italian sports tennis fans and Serbia, and here also in Malaga. We're kind of developing a nice rivalry lately. I have tons of respect for him,” the 36-year-old said about the upcoming clash.

The Serb leads Sinner 4-1 in their budding rivalry, with the Italian winning their recent round-robin match in Turin.

“[Jannik Sinner's] been playing arguably the tennis of his life. I saw a little bit of singles and doubles that he won (in the Davis Cup quarterfinal). Amazing. Really played on a high level. I could see that he was very pumped to play for his nation,” he added.

