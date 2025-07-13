"It's so low" - Iga Swiatek's team member lashes out at Coco Gauff's ex-coach for his 'ugly' comments about Pole's Wimbledon win

Iga Swiatek's physiotherapist clapped back at Coco Gauff's ex-coach, Brad Gilbert, for his 'ugly' comments about the Pole's triumph. Swiatek got the better of Amanda Anisimova in extraordinary fashion to win the Wimbledon final.

Banking on her experience of five Grand Slam finals played and won, Swiatek flew past Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 to earn her first Wimbledon title. In her run to the title, the Pole played three seeded players, including 23rd seed Clara Tauson in the fourth round, 19th seed Liudmila Samsonova in the quarterfinal, and 13th seed Anisimova in the final.

The highest-ranked player she played at the event was the World No. 12 American. Keeping the run in mind, Gilbert, who coached Gauff to her 2023 US Open triumph, wrote on X:

"Crazy 🤪 Iga Pop tourney stat,the highest ranked player she has played this @Wimbledon Samsonova at 19 AA is ranked 12, not sure when last time someone won a slam without facing a top 10 player"

The post left many fans unimpressed as they reasoned that it was not Swiatek's fault that the other top players lost early. The Pole's physiotherapist, Maciej Ryszczuk, wrote:

"It's so low that even you can feel the bottom. Do your research better. Winning ugly doesn't mean commenting ugly"

Ryszczuk is one of many close aides of the Pole who travel with her and help her from her player's box at events. He witnessed Swiatek's historic win live, where she became only the second player in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam final 6-0, 6-0.

Coco Gauff congratulates Iga Swiatek while sending a message of comfort for Amanda Anisimova after Wimbledon final

Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff was one of the first to offer solace to her fellow American, Amanda Anisimova, following a tough Wimbledon final against Iga Swiatek. On X, she wrote:

"So much to be proud of Amanda ❤️❤️❤️ keep your head up"

She also wrote a congratulatory message for the Pole:

"Congratulations @iga_swiatek on an incredible run!"

Swiatek responded:

"Thank you, I appreciate it 🙏🏼"

Gauff, a Grand Slam runner-up herself, clearly empathized with the pressure of big-stage play. Both players have faced their own challenges—Swiatek endured a title drought since the 2024 French Open before finishing runner-up at Bad Homburg and then winning at Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, Anisimova rebounded from a 2023 mental-health hiatus and personal loss to win a WTA 1000 event and reach her first major final.

