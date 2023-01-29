"It’s the misogyny for me, disgusting" - Tennis fans slam Dmitry Tursunov for lambasting Pam Shriver over row involving Elena Rybakina's coach

Dmitry Tursunov hit back at Pam Shriver with a harsh assessment of her viewpoint on Elena Rybakina's coach Stefano Vukov's angry gestures towards the Kazakh tennis star. Tursunov, who did not hold back in accusing Shriver of "vilifying" the likes of Vukov, also feels that Vukov is solely responsible for Rybakina's success. Tursunov's words did not sit well with tennis fans.

During Saturday's 2023 Australian Open women's singles final between Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka, Shriver said that she would like to see Rybakina hire a new coach who respects her. Vukov has been in the firing line for his angry and loud gestures towards Rybakina during the semi-final against Victoria Azarenka and the final against Sabalenka.

Tursunov was very agitated by Shriver's criticism of Vukov, who he feels is the kind of coach any player would be fortunate to have on their team. Among other things, Tursunov also said that Shriver, who is also a coach herself, "would be lucky" to ever reach Vukov's level and called her blind to anything beyond Vukov's gestures.

"In your quest to vilify random people in tennis for odd reasons, you have openly and publicly insulted a man who is solely responsible for the fact that you even know who Elena Rybakina is," Tursunov wrote as part of a series of tweets to Shriver.

Reacting to the same, tennis fans were in turn peeved at Tursunov for suggesting that Rybakina would have been nothing without her coach and for laying such heavy criticism on Shriver.

"It’s the misogyny for me . . . Disgusting," a Twitter user wrote, reacting to Tursunov's words.

"Solely responsible? as if the player herself has no merit? what is she a marionette?" another fan expressed.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Tursunov's heavy criticism of Pam Shriver over the Elena Rybakina-Stefano Vukov row:

"People can interpret that how they want but at the end of the day we’re just doing our job" - Elena Rybakina's coach Stefano Vukov reacts to criticism

Elena Rybakina in action at the 2023 Australian Open

Elena Rybakina's coach Stefano Vukov reacted to receiving criticism over his gestures towards his ward during the 2023 Australian Open semi-final against Victoria Azarenka. Ahead of Saturday's final, Vukov strongly defended his actions, saying that coaches have to be loud at times to ensure the player gets their message amidst packed crowds in a big stadium.

He stated that he was simply doing his job and was not concerned with what others thought about the same.

“There’s 10,000 people out there, to get the attention of the player is definitely not easy and people don’t understand that. I have to scream out something if she’s off track," Vukov told foxsports.com.au.

“People can interpret that how they want but at the end of the day we’re just doing our job. Coaching is now allowed and she’s using it in the best possible way," he added.

He also suggested that players need help from coaches during matches as they experience a range of emotions on the court.

“I think with all the emotions, sometimes the player doesn’t understand which situation of the match they are, which is absolutely normal,” Vukov stated.

