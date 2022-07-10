"It's nice to play with Elena, even if you lose to her, she didn't make any big celebration" - Ons Jabeur on Elena Rybakina after losing Wimbledon final

Ons Jabeur has commended Elena Rybakina for not making any "big celebration" after losing the Wimbledon final to the Kazakh on Saturday.

Jabeur, the first Arab player to contest a Major final, started strongly, taking the opening set 6-3. However, it was all Rybakina after that, as the 23-year-old dropped only four games in the remainder of the match.

There was a brief scare of a Jabeur comeback in the sixth game of the decider, when Rybakina found herself 40-0 down on serve, leading 3-2. However, she slammed the door shut emphatically, reeling off five straight points. The Kazakh then won the last two games of the match to become the youngest Wimbledon ladies' singles winner since 2011.

In her press conference, Jabeur called Rybakina one of the best young players in the game.

"Elena is one of the best players of the younger generation," said the Tunisian. "She deserved the Grand Slam. Her game speaks of her for her. She is doing a great job, I hope she continues like this.”

The 27-year-old admitted that it was "nice" to play with Rybakina, who didn't have any extravagant celebrations after clinching victory.

"It's nice to play with Elena, honestly," said Jabeur. "Even if you lose to her, she didn't make any big celebration. I have to show her (laughs). She is the kind of player that she is."

Rybakina is the first Wimbledon ladies' singles champion since 2006 (Amelie Mauresmo) to win from a set down in the final.

"I want to win a Grand Slam" - Ons Jabeur

Day 13: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Ons Jabeur has had a career-best season, winning three titles, rising to second in the WTA rankings and reaching a maiden Major final.

The 27-year-old said that she wants to build on her success and make her Grand Slam breakthrough soon. She wants to use the confidence from her run at SW19 to spur her to more success.

"I want to be a top 5 player," said Jabeur. "I want to win more trophies and I want to win a Grand Slam. I'm missing that last step. This gives me confidence to play more.”

Ons Jabeur reiterated her intention to be a trailblazer for budding tennis players in the Arab world.

“It is incredible to see so many fans, not only from Tunisia, but also from the Arab world. I try to inspire as many generations as I can. I hope you are not disappointed, I will do my best next time,” said Jabeur.

The Tunisian will look to make her Major breakthrough at the US Open later this year.

