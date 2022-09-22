It's official: Roger Federer will partner Rafael Nadal in his farewell match at Laver Cup

Roger Federer will have a fairy-tale end to his illustrious career as is set to partner with Rafael Nadal in his swansong at the Laver Cup.

Federer announced his retirement on September 15, stating that his brainchild tournament, the Laver Cup, would be the last ATP event of his career. The tournament, which includes Federer’s biggest rivals – Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray – became even more significant with the 41-year-old’s announcement.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Federer expressed his desire to partner Nadal at the Laver Cup.

"I think it could be quite a unique situation, if it were to happen. For as long as we battled together, having had always this respect for one another, our families, coaching teams, for us as well to go through a career we both have had, come out the other side and have a nice relationship, is maybe a great message to tennis and beyond. For that reason, it would be great, I don't know if it will happen, but it would be great."

It has now been confirmed that the retiring star will join hands with Nadal in a doubles encounter. They will face the American pair of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

This won't be the first time Federer and Nadal will partner with each other. They have united before, in the inaugural edition of the Laver Cup in 2017, where they beat Sam Querry and Jack Sock 6-4, 1-6, 10-5.

Following his doubles match, the 20-time Grand Slam champion will be replaced by Matteo Berrettini for the singles matches.

"This is an ATP event that I don't want to mess with, but at the same time, I know my limitations and that is why I asked Bjorn [Borg] if it was okay if I played maybe just one doubles, and I guess that one would have to be on Friday night. And then Matteo [Berrettini] would come in for me and have to play for me on Saturday," he said, at the press conference.

"It all fell into place at this time of year" - Roger Federer on Laver Cup lineup

Cameron Norrie, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Matteo Berrettini, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Roger Federer take a selfie in front of Tower Bridge in London.

The Laver Cup will be held at the O2 Arena in London, a city that is special to Roger Federer owing to his Wimbledon exploits.

At the press conference, the Swiss maestro stated his love for the city and expressed his happiness at sharing the court with his fiercest rivals. The 20-time Grand Slam champion will be teaming up with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray (the Big 4) for the first and final time.

“I'm happy to do it here in London. This city has been special to me. Maybe the most special place with Wimbledon down the road and here at the O2. I just thought it was very fitting. I have always enjoyed the crowds here as well,” he said.

“Having the likes of Murray, Rafa and Novak, everybody on team is clearly an amazing thing because when we started planning out who could be on the team and who would they even play, would they consider playing?” he added.

