"It's a pity, you want to see Rafael Nadal play many more years" - Elena Rybakina gunning for Spaniard to put on a good show at final French Open

Elena Rybakina heaped praise on Rafael Nadal after the Spaniard announced that he had played his last in Madrid on April 30. Rybakina, however, hopes the tennis legend puts up a show for his fans at the upcoming French Open 2024.

World No. 4 Rybakina staged an impressive comeback victory in her quarterfinal match against 50th-ranked Yulia Putintseva. The first two sets of the match ended 4-6, 7-6 (4), with each player bagging a set. In the decider, Rybakina trailed 2-5 (15-40), but pulled herself out of trouble by earning seven points in a row and she bagged the third set 7-5 to secure her victory.

Expand Tweet

During her post-match interview, she was asked about Rafael Nadal's emotional farewell. The Spaniard, who previously announced that this was his last Madrid Open, lost in the round of 16 tie to Jiri Lehecka. Rybakina could not watch the complete match, but she hopes the 22-time Grand Slam winner can put on another good show at the French Open:

“Yeah, I actually watched it a little bit yesterday, but then I went to sleep. I didn't finish till the end. It’s pretty amazing to see him play. It's a pity, of course, because you want to see him play many more years (smiling), but I think he had a great career. He's such a legend, and so many young players look up to him," Rybakina said.

"So I think it's great to see him play here, and hopefully at the French Open he can also show some good tennis. Yeah, let's see. But it's always nice to see him play,”

Rybakina, who is fresh off a triumph in the Stuttgart Open, has advanced to the semifinals of the Madrid Open. She will face the winner of the quarterfinals between Mirra Andreeva and Aryna Sabalenka.

Rafael Nadal received an emotional farewell following his fourth-round defeat at the Madrid Open 2024

Banners commemorating Rafael Nadal's Madrid Open triumphs.

The Spaniard faced a 5-7, 4-6, defeat against Czech Republic's Lehecka in the Madrid Open 2024 following which he soaked in an emotional farewell on home soil. The 37-year-old is a record five-time winner of the tournament. Five banners commemorating his five triumphs were unfurled in his presence.

"The people of Madrid have never failed me, what they have made me feel throughout these years is something that will stay with me forever. I have enjoyed it. For me, this city and Spain have always meant support and energy that has helped me decisively," Rafael Nadal said in a post-match conference.

A defeat in the round of 16 would have been disappointing for him on clay. However, after injuries plagued the latter half of his career, Nadal claimed he was 'happy' with the levels he achieved in the tournament. The record 14-time French Open champion, however, refused to confirm if he will participate in the Roland Garros.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback