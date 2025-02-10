"It's about time I get into the top" - Carlos Alcaraz sends message about his indoor turnaround after Rotterdam win

Carlos Alcaraz was pleased with his level at the 2025 ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam, where he won his maiden indoor hardcourt title. The Spaniard assessed his on-court improvements following the campaign and said it was “about time” he placed himself among the top indoor players.

Alcaraz edged out repeat finalist Alex de Minaur 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in the Rotterdam final on February 9. In doing so, he became the youngest man to win a title on every surface. Despite the fact, though, success on indoor hardcourts hasn’t come easy for the Spaniard. Not only was Sunday’s title his first on the surface, but he was also contesting his first-ever final on indoor courts.

While concerns were raised about Carlos Alcaraz's potential inability to prevail in the challenges presented by the surface, the 21-year-old firmly backed himself after winning the title in Rotterdam. Responding to a question posed by Sportskeeda on Sunday, he said:

"I’ve said many, many times that I knew I was going to play really good tennis on indoor courts, it was just about time."

Alcaraz’s road to the final wasn’t easy. He fended off a set point against Botic van de Zandschulp to steal the opening set in the first round. He was ultimately challenged by the local favorite in the second set but staged a comeback to clinch a 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-1 win.

The Spaniard secured routine victories 6-2, 6-1 against Andrea Vavassori and Pedro Martinez before Hubert Hurkacz posed a threat in the semifinal. The Pole, who established a dominant lead in the first set, squandered three break-point opportunities to go 5-1 up. Hubert Hurkacz ultimately lost the opening set but staged a resilient comeback to win the second set. Despite the setback, Carlos Alcaraz stood up to the challenge and outlasted the Pole 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-3.

In that regard, Sportskeeda asked the eventual champion whether his journey in Rotterdam was about the fight and staying in contention more than anything else. Carlos Alcaraz responded:

"Yeah, that’s one of the things I was improving. I was really focused on staying strong mentally," he told Sportskeeda.

"If there are really difficult moments in the match, if I’m down, if I’m losing, just keep fighting; keep pushing – that’s what I was thinking in those matches where I was down," he added. "This tournament helps a lot – that I have to stay there; stay strong mentally; not give up; not get down in the match – just keep pushing and all the things can change."

He also acknowledged the flaws with his serve while comparing his level with other top players who have been successful on the surface.

"I’m gonna say that it’s about time that I get into the top of the rankings of players who play great tennis on indoor courts. I’m sure about it. But I have to prove a few things that I was working on – serve is one of them, I think everybody knows that."

"But yeah, I am not hiding that the players who have really big serves and big shots from the baseline are really dangerous on indoor courts. I think I will reach that level, for sure," Carlos Alcaraz continued.

Carlos Alcaraz after Rotterdam 2025 win: "I'm happy to show people I can play really good on indoor courts"

Carlos Alcaraz pictured at the 2025 ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam - Image Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz became the first-ever Spaniard to win the title in Rotterdam, joining esteemed champions like Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, Roger Federer, Lleyton Hewitt, Stan Wawrinka, and Andy Murray.

He also tied Rafael Nadal in the number of indoor hardcourt titles won, with one. Just like the 21-year-old, his idol wasn’t particularly known for his prowess on the surface. Accepting that he is a work in progress when it comes to indoor hardcourts, Alcaraz said:

"There are a lot of players who play better tennis on indoor courts than me, I know that – they have big serves, but I’m improving that. And it’s a really good and important week here on indoor court."

"I’m just really happy to show people that I can play really good and beat really good players on indoor courts as well. So that helps a lot for my confidence," he added.

After winning his 17th career title in Rotterdam, Carlos Alcaraz is set to compete at the ATP 500 tournament in Doha (February 17-22).

