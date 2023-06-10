"It's a tough start" - Casper Ruud gives an insight into how Rafael Nadal trains 

World No. 4 Casper Ruud recently gave an insight into the remarkable discipline that Rafael Nadal displays during training sessions.

The Norwegian highlighted how he learned to maintain control and endurance on the practice court by observing and emulating the Spaniard's approach.

In a recent interview with Top Court, Ruud acknowledged the demanding nature of Nadal's practice routine, stating:

"Usually, it's about 30 or 40 minutes without any rest or any water, so it's a bit tough start to the practice, usually."

While Casper Ruud personally preferred taking water breaks after approximately 20 minutes, he realized that Nadal viewed this intense regime as normal. As a result, the 24-year-old chose to forgo his own water breaks during their practice sessions, aiming to demonstrate his ability to endure alongside the Spanish legend. He said:

“I usually take water after 15 or 20 minutes, so it's about 20 minutes where I would like to have some water. But you don't really dare to ask him (Nadal) to sit down when he's controlling the practice and he does whatever he feels he likes or needs to.”

Known for his relentless competitive spirit, Nadal's tenacity and mental fortitude have become legendary on the tennis circuit. As the world eagerly watches Casper Ruud's progress, his time spent with Nadal promises to shape the young player's career trajectory positively. He further added that he'd prefer not to ask the 37-year-old for a break, so he'll last the 40 minutes of playing with the icon.

"It's a bit, I think he would say yes for a break, of course, if I would ask, but it's I think it's better not to ask and show him that you can also last 30-40 minutes with him playing," said Ruud.

Casper Ruud dominates Alexander Zverev in straight sets to secure French Open SF victory

2023 French Open - Day Thirteen

In the semifinals of the 2023 French Open, Casper Ruud secured a commanding victory over Alexander Zverev, winning in straight sets (6-3, 6-4, 6-0) on Friday, June 9.

Ruud, who finished as the runner-up in the previous year's tournament, started strongly, breaking Zverev's serve early in the first set. He maintained his composure throughout the set, clinching it with a score of 6-3.

Carrying his momentum into the second set, Ruud continued to dominate the match, once again breaking Zverev's serve to establish a 4-2 lead. Although Zverev managed to level the set at 4-4 with a spirited fightback, Ruud swiftly broke him again to secure a 6-4 victory for a two-set lead.

The third set witnessed complete domination by Casper Ruud as he overwhelmed Zverev with an impressive 6-0 triumph. As a result, Ruud advanced to the final, where he will face Novak Djokovic on Sunday, June 11.

Expressing his satisfaction at his performance, Ruud stated:

“I think this, and the quarterfinal match was one of the best matches that I played this year, so that's a good confidence boost going into the final. I know that I'm going to have to play similarly, or even better if I want to have any chance.”

Ruud aims to become the first Norwegian male tennis player to claim a Grand Slam title. However, he faces a formidable challenge in Djokovic, who seeks to secure his 23rd Major.

