"It would be wonderful, I will tell my grandchildren about in front of the fireplace" - Jannik Sinner on Roger Federer's imminent return to action

Rising tennis star Jannik Sinner has said that he's looking to play Roger Federer and will savour the experience for posterity.

The Italian, 20, already has five titles to his name and is regarded as one of the best young players on tour. He's currently at the Rome Masters, where he'll open his campaign against Pedro Martinez on Monday.

In an interview with Corriere dello Sport, Sinner said that he has played against Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic but is yet to go up against the other 'Big Three' player Roger Federer.

The 20-year-old said that Federer will always be a force to be reckoned with even if he's coming off a lengthy injury layoff. The Swiss maestro hasn't played since Wimbledon last year but is expected to return to action on grass this year. Sinner said that he would like to play the Swiss before he retires, adding:

"I would say yes, even if the road is long. With the talent he has, Roger can always surprise. I would like to face him before he retires; he is the only one of the Big Three that I miss; with Nadal and Djokovic I played. It would be wonderful: I will tell my grandchildren in the mountains, in front of the fireplace."

Federer has been plagued by knee injuries and has had to undergo surgeries in the last three years. However, he recently announced his participation at the Laver Cup this year and the Swiss Indoors.

Jannik Sinner @janniksin so happy to be back! Always special to play at home, see you out there 🏼 #Forza Ciao Romaso happy to be back! Always special to play at home, see you out there Ciao Roma 🇮🇹 so happy to be back! Always special to play at home, see you out there 👊🏼 #Forza https://t.co/QdPqO3exmK

"I consider the hours spent with Lindsey a privilege" - Jannik Sinner on meeting Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn (left) and Jannik Sinner pose for a picture

In the same interview, Jannik Sinner was also asked about his interaction with ski superstar Lindsey Vonn. Sinner said about the experience:

"It was interesting to understand how a champion approaches sport, to listen to the sacrifices of a career, to learn from her injuries. I consider the hours spent with Lindsey a privilege."

Milano Cortina 2026 @milanocortina26 Who would like to have Jannik Who would like to have Jannik #Sinner as the opener at Milano Cortina2026?! For now he's dusting off his past as a little #ski champion and training with Lindsey Vonn! 🇬🇧Who would like to have Jannik #Sinner as the opener at Milano Cortina2026?! For now he's dusting off his past as a little #ski champion and training with Lindsey Vonn! https://t.co/1gHLbdOE43

Sinner, who excelled in skiing himself, was a junior Italian champion in the sport. He said that skiing with Vonn was one of his dreams, adding:

"Very well! Skiing with her was one of my dreams. I come from skiing, slalom and giant, of which I was Italian junior champion. As a kid, I liked Bode Miller, but meeting Vonn was legendary: she came to my house; we went up together; we met."

Sinner made the third round in Madrid, where he lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round. He'll look for a deep run at his next stop at the Italian Open.

Edited by Bhargav