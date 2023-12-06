"It worked last time" - Emma Raducanu potentially playing in Australian Open qualifiers has Serena Williams' ex-coach hopeful for US Open-style win

Emma Raducanu's possible participation in the qualifiers of the 2024 Australian Open has elicited a positive reaction from Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs.

Raducanu has been out with an injury since April 2023. She only competed in five tournaments this year. Her most recent appearance was at the Stuttgart Open, where she was knocked out in the first round by Jelena Ostapenko.

The Brit has since recovered and returned to the practice courts after undergoing some surgeries. She also recently shared that she would make a comeback at the 2024 Australian Open.

The Times reported on Tuesday that she had signed up for the Melbourne Slam using her protected ranking of 103. However, she will not be able to enter the main draw, which will force her to go through the qualifying round, receive a wild card, or hope that some players withdraw.

In light of this, Rennae Stubbs took to X (formerly Twitter) to say it's 'great' to have Emma Raducanu back in action. Stubbs also hoped for a repeat of the Brit's title-winning run in the 2021 US Open.

"I mean I’m thinking Qs isn’t a bad idea! It worked last time! Great to have her back!" Stubbs wrote.

Raducanu won her first Grand Slam title at the 2021 US Open, defeating Leylah Fernandez in the final 6-4, 6-3. Her victory at Flushing Meadows created history as it made her the first qualifier in the Open Era to win a Major.

Emma Raducanu: "I love the Slams but I do want to have the Olympic experience"

Emma Raducanu appeared on BBC Radio 4's Today show in October 2023 and stated that while she will return with a lower ranking, she will have 'new goals' in mind and will not rush anything because she has '15 years left' in her career.

"I will be coming back with probably a lower ranking, but I'm actually looking forward to starting again, kind of resetting. I still have new goals, new things I want to achieve. But I've still got like 15 years left in my career, so there's no rush," she said.

The 21-year-old then announced her desire to lead her country, the United Kingdom, to Olympic glory.

"Obviously, the Olympics is such a big thing in sport. I think I could play another four if I really wanted to, so this one isn't the immediate rush or pressure, it's just about getting back on court," Emma Raducanu said.

"I love the Slams but I do want to have the Olympic experience. I'll just see how it goes, if I even qualify and how it goes from there," she added further.