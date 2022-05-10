Italian Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 3

Day 3 of the Italian Open promises plenty of exciting tennis action with several of the top players competing. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will look to book his place in the last 16 when he squares off against Aslan Karatsev.

The likes of Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jannik Sinner will also be in action on Day 3 of the Italian Open.

In the women's singles tournament, we will witness a mouth-watering contest between the current and former US Open champions, as Emma Raducanu faces Bianca Andreescu. Madrid Open champion Ons Jabeur will take on Sorana Cirstea while Madrid runner-up Jessica Pegula will be up against Liudmila Samsonova.

Here's a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the Italian Open.

Schedule for Day 3 at the Italian Open

Center Court

Starting at 11 a.m. local time: Jasmine Paolini vs Jil Teichmann

Followed by: (12) Diego Schwartzman vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Followed by: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Aslan Karatsev

Not Before 7 p.m.: Sorana Cirstea vs (9) Ons Jabeur

Not Before 8.30 p.m.: Pedro Martinez vs (10) Jannik Sinner

Grand Stand Arena

Starting at 11 a.m. local time: Grigor Dimitrov vs (Q) Brandon Nakashima

Followed by: (WC) Luca Nardi vs (9) Cameron Norrie

Followed by: Camila Osorio vs (WC) Lucia Bronzetti

Followed by: (10) Emma Raducanu vs Bianca Andreescu

Not before 7 p.m.: (6) Andrey Rublev vs Filip Krajinovic

Pietrangeli

Starting at 11 a.m. local time: (Q) Lauren Davis vs (11) Jelena Ostapenko

Followed by: Liudmila Samsonova vs (13) Jessica Pegula

Followed by: (11) Hubert Hurkacz vs David Goffin

Followed by: (8) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Followed by: Botic van de Zandschulp vs (5) Casper Ruud

Court 1

Starting at 11 a.m. local time: (Q) Tereza Martincova vs Amanda Anisimova

Followed by: (Q) Francisco Cerundolo vs John Isner

Followed by: Shelby Rogers vs Alison Riske

Followed by: Nikoloz Basilashvili vs (13) Denis Shapovalov

Followed by: (WC) Jasmine Paolini / Martina Trevisan vs Vivian Heisen / Sabrina Santamaria

Court 2

Starting at 11 a.m. local time: (Q) Tallon Griekspoor vs (Q) Sebastian Baez

Followed by: Sloane Stephens vs Ekaterina Alexandrova

Followed by: Cristian Garin vs Emil Ruusuvuori

Followed by: Aslan Karatsev / Marcelo Melo vs Simone Bolelli / Fabio Fognini

Court 3

Starting at 11 a.m. local time: Madison Brengle vs (Q) Marta Kostyuk

Followed by: Elena Rybakina vs (Q) Elina Avanesyan

Followed by: Danielle Collins / Yulia Putintseva vs Jelena Ostapenko / Karolina Pliskova

Followed by: Sara Sorribes Tormo vs Nuria Parrizas-Diaz

Court 4

Starting at 11 a.m. local time: (4) John Peers / Filip Polasek vs Andrey Golubev / Maximo Gonzalez

Followed by: Lukasz Kubot / Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs (3) Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic

Followed by: (WC) Luca Nardi / Lorenzo Sonego vs (WC) Flavio Cobolli / Francesco Forti

Court 6

Starting at 11 a.m. local time: Monica Niculescu / Alexandra Panova vs Eri Hozumi / Makoto Ninomiya

Followed by: Marta Kostyuk / Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs Ulrikke Eikeri / Catherine Harrison

Followed by: Tereza Martincova / Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs (7) Xu Yifan / Yang Zhaoxuan

Followed by: Veronika Kudermetova / Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs (5) Coco Gauff / Jessica Pegula

Where to watch Italian Open 2022

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast live action.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action live on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can catch all the action live on DAZN, TSN & Rogers Sportsnet.

Australia: Fans Down Under can follow the live broadcast on beIN Sports.

India: Indian tennis fans can watch the men's matches live on Sports18 & Voot.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Italian Open 2022 - Match timings

The first matches on all courts will begin at 11 a.m. local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Time USA May 10 5:00 am EST Canada May 10 5:00 am EST UK May 10 10:00 am BST India May 10 2:30 pm IST

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala