Italian Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 3

Day 3 of the Italian Open promises plenty of exciting tennis action with several of the top players competing. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will look to book his place in the last 16 when he squares off against Aslan Karatsev.
The likes of Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jannik Sinner will also be in action on Day 3 of the Italian Open.
In the women's singles tournament, we will witness a mouth-watering contest between the current and former US Open champions, as Emma Raducanu faces Bianca Andreescu. Madrid Open champion Ons Jabeur will take on Sorana Cirstea while Madrid runner-up Jessica Pegula will be up against Liudmila Samsonova.
Here's a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the Italian Open.
Schedule for Day 3 at the Italian Open
Center Court
Starting at 11 a.m. local time: Jasmine Paolini vs Jil Teichmann
Followed by: (12) Diego Schwartzman vs Miomir Kecmanovic
Followed by: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Aslan Karatsev
Not Before 7 p.m.: Sorana Cirstea vs (9) Ons Jabeur
Not Before 8.30 p.m.: Pedro Martinez vs (10) Jannik Sinner
Grand Stand Arena
Starting at 11 a.m. local time: Grigor Dimitrov vs (Q) Brandon Nakashima
Followed by: (WC) Luca Nardi vs (9) Cameron Norrie
Followed by: Camila Osorio vs (WC) Lucia Bronzetti
Followed by: (10) Emma Raducanu vs Bianca Andreescu
Not before 7 p.m.: (6) Andrey Rublev vs Filip Krajinovic
Pietrangeli
Starting at 11 a.m. local time: (Q) Lauren Davis vs (11) Jelena Ostapenko
Followed by: Liudmila Samsonova vs (13) Jessica Pegula
Followed by: (11) Hubert Hurkacz vs David Goffin
Followed by: (8) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
Followed by: Botic van de Zandschulp vs (5) Casper Ruud
Court 1
Starting at 11 a.m. local time: (Q) Tereza Martincova vs Amanda Anisimova
Followed by: (Q) Francisco Cerundolo vs John Isner
Followed by: Shelby Rogers vs Alison Riske
Followed by: Nikoloz Basilashvili vs (13) Denis Shapovalov
Followed by: (WC) Jasmine Paolini / Martina Trevisan vs Vivian Heisen / Sabrina Santamaria
Court 2
Starting at 11 a.m. local time: (Q) Tallon Griekspoor vs (Q) Sebastian Baez
Followed by: Sloane Stephens vs Ekaterina Alexandrova
Followed by: Cristian Garin vs Emil Ruusuvuori
Followed by: Aslan Karatsev / Marcelo Melo vs Simone Bolelli / Fabio Fognini
Court 3
Starting at 11 a.m. local time: Madison Brengle vs (Q) Marta Kostyuk
Followed by: Elena Rybakina vs (Q) Elina Avanesyan
Followed by: Danielle Collins / Yulia Putintseva vs Jelena Ostapenko / Karolina Pliskova
Followed by: Sara Sorribes Tormo vs Nuria Parrizas-Diaz
Court 4
Starting at 11 a.m. local time: (4) John Peers / Filip Polasek vs Andrey Golubev / Maximo Gonzalez
Followed by: Lukasz Kubot / Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs (3) Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic
Followed by: (WC) Luca Nardi / Lorenzo Sonego vs (WC) Flavio Cobolli / Francesco Forti
Court 6
Starting at 11 a.m. local time: Monica Niculescu / Alexandra Panova vs Eri Hozumi / Makoto Ninomiya
Followed by: Marta Kostyuk / Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs Ulrikke Eikeri / Catherine Harrison
Followed by: Tereza Martincova / Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs (7) Xu Yifan / Yang Zhaoxuan
Followed by: Veronika Kudermetova / Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs (5) Coco Gauff / Jessica Pegula
Where to watch Italian Open 2022
Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:
USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast live action.
UK: UK viewers can follow the action live on Amazon Prime Video.
Canada: Viewers in Canada can catch all the action live on DAZN, TSN & Rogers Sportsnet.
Australia: Fans Down Under can follow the live broadcast on beIN Sports.
India: Indian tennis fans can watch the men's matches live on Sports18 & Voot.
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Italian Open 2022 - Match timings
The first matches on all courts will begin at 11 a.m. local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows: