  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Italian Open 2024
  • Italian Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 5

Italian Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 5

By Rohit
Modified May 10, 2024 16:13 GMT
2024 Brisbane International: Day 3
Rafael Nadal will be in action on Day 5 of the 2024 Italian Open.

Day 5 of the Italian Open will see the start of the women's singles third round, along with the continuation of the men's singles second round. Rafael Nadal staged a fantastic comeback to survive a three-set tussle against Zizou Bergs in his opener.

It only gets tougher for him from here on now, with the Spaniard taking on Hubert Hurkacz in the second round on Saturday. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Holger Rune, and defending champion Daniil Medvedev are among the well-known names in action on the men's side as well.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek's quest for a Madrid-Rome double continues against Yulia Putintseva on Saturday. Grand Slam champions Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka are among the other leading ladies in the mix. On that note, here's a brief glance at the schedule for Day 5 of the Italian Open:

Schedule for Day 5 of the Italian Open (May 11)

Centre Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Yulia Putintseva

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: (7) Hubert Hurkacz vs (PR) Rafael Nadal

Followed by: Jack Draper vs (2) Daniil Medvedev

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (3) Coco Gauff vs (LL) Jaqueline Cristian

Not before 8:30 p.m. local time: Luca Nardi vs (10) Holger Rune

Grand Stand Arena

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Matteo Arnaldi vs (21) Nicolas Jarry

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: (10) Daria Kasatkina vs (PR) Naomi Osaka

Followed by: (29) Linda Noskova vs (7) Zheng Qinwen

Followed by: (28) Sorana Cristea vs (6) Marketa Vondrousova

Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: (6) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Pietrangeli

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (PR) Paula Badosa vs Diana Shnaider

Followed by: (LL) Shang Juncheng vs (WC) Stefano Napolitano

Followed by: (12) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs (18) Madison Keys

Followed by: (18) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (Q) Botic van de Zandschulp

Followed by: Marcos Giron vs (4) Andrey Rublev

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Italian Open 2024?

Viewers can keep up with all the action taking place at the Italian Open on the following channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN

India - Sony Sports (ATP) and Tennis Channel (WTA)

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Italian Open 2024 - Match Timings

The first match on all courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. The match timings for fans in the USA, Canada, UK, and India for Day 5 of the tournament are as follows:

CountryMatch Timings
USA/CanadaMay 11, 2024, 5:00 a.m. ET
UKMay 11, 2024, 10:00 a.m. BST
IndiaMay 11, 2024, 2:30 p.m. IST

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी