Italian Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 5

Day 5 of the Italian Open will see the start of the women's singles third round, along with the continuation of the men's singles second round. Rafael Nadal staged a fantastic comeback to survive a three-set tussle against Zizou Bergs in his opener.

It only gets tougher for him from here on now, with the Spaniard taking on Hubert Hurkacz in the second round on Saturday. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Holger Rune, and defending champion Daniil Medvedev are among the well-known names in action on the men's side as well.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek's quest for a Madrid-Rome double continues against Yulia Putintseva on Saturday. Grand Slam champions Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka are among the other leading ladies in the mix. On that note, here's a brief glance at the schedule for Day 5 of the Italian Open:

Schedule for Day 5 of the Italian Open (May 11)

Centre Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Yulia Putintseva

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: (7) Hubert Hurkacz vs (PR) Rafael Nadal

Followed by: Jack Draper vs (2) Daniil Medvedev

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (3) Coco Gauff vs (LL) Jaqueline Cristian

Not before 8:30 p.m. local time: Luca Nardi vs (10) Holger Rune

Grand Stand Arena

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Matteo Arnaldi vs (21) Nicolas Jarry

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: (10) Daria Kasatkina vs (PR) Naomi Osaka

Followed by: (29) Linda Noskova vs (7) Zheng Qinwen

Followed by: (28) Sorana Cristea vs (6) Marketa Vondrousova

Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: (6) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Pietrangeli

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (PR) Paula Badosa vs Diana Shnaider

Followed by: (LL) Shang Juncheng vs (WC) Stefano Napolitano

Followed by: (12) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs (18) Madison Keys

Followed by: (18) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (Q) Botic van de Zandschulp

Followed by: Marcos Giron vs (4) Andrey Rublev

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Italian Open 2024?

Viewers can keep up with all the action taking place at the Italian Open on the following channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN

India - Sony Sports (ATP) and Tennis Channel (WTA)

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Italian Open 2024 - Match Timings

The first match on all courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. The match timings for fans in the USA, Canada, UK, and India for Day 5 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Match Timings USA/Canada May 11, 2024, 5:00 a.m. ET

UK May 11, 2024, 10:00 a.m. BST

India May 11, 2024, 2:30 p.m. IST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback