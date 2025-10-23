"Italy doesn't deserve Jannik Sinner" - Fans blast Italian association's 'embarrassing' demand amid Davis Cup withdrawal controversy

An Italian consumer protection association has demanded for Jannik Sinner to be stripped of his national-level titles and recognitions. The demand, which has sparked outrage among tennis fans, particularly those who idolize the Italian, stems from Sinner's decision to withdraw from this year's upcoming Davis Cup Finals.The former World No. 1 explained his decision in a recent conversation with Sky Sport Italy. According to Sinner, he and his team intend on beginning preparations for his 2026 Australian Open campaign immediately after the conclusion of the 2025 Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, and him not playing for Italy at this year's Davis Cup Finals can help them in realizing their intention.Citing his home country's back-to-back title triumphs at the 2023 and 2024 editions of the international men's team tennis event, Jannik Sinner said:&quot;It wasn't an easy decision, but after Turin, the goal is to get off on the right foot in Australia. It may not seem like it, but a week of preparation during that period can make all the difference. We won the Davis Cup in 2023 and 2024, and this time we decided this with my team.&quot;However, despite the instrumental role Sinner played in Italy's 2023 and 2024 Davis Cup Finals successes, a media frenzy erupted in the European nation after his withdrawal from this year's event became common knowledge. Recently, CODACONS, an Italian non-profit organization that fights for consumer and environment rights, made the extraordinary demand for Sinner's national-level recognitions to be rendered null and void.Most tennis fans spanning X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit were furious with the nature of the demand. Many opined that the ATP No. 2 has already done a lot for Italy and can't be always expected to put the country first. Some also cited the fact that there isn't any obligation for Jannik Sinner to represent his country at every edition of the Davis Cup.&quot;At this point Italy doesn't deserve Jannik playing for him anymore,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;This is so f**king embarrassing for Italy dear god,&quot; commented another.&quot;This is ridiculous. Because he skipped this year Davis cup?..He won them this trophy twice back to back. He is not obliged to serve his country for life,&quot; another fan chimed in.&quot;I’m not even his fan but like he helped them win two back to back Davis Cups. He has done his part for his country and will continue to do so in the coming years. He is not obligated to play Davis Cup every single year,&quot; opined one.&quot;He is not robot! Italians should be happy just because of him they won two Davis Cup!,&quot; another added.&quot;Honestly I don’t think Sinner cares that much and why should he. Seems to me that the Italian media only consider Sinner to be Italian when it benefits them,&quot; weighed in yet another fan.Journalist brazenly questions Jannik Sinner's loyalty to ItalyJannik Sinner hits a forehand during his first-round match against Daniel Altmaier (not in picture) at the 2025 Vienna Open (Source: Getty)Bruno Vespa, a prominent figure in Italian journalism, questioned Jannik Sinner's loyalty to his home country following the 21-time career singles titlist's withdrawal from the 2025 Davis Cup Finals. In an X post, Vespa brought up subjects such as Sinner's first language being German and his residence being in Monte Carlo, writing:&quot;Why should an Italian root for Sinner? He speaks German (right, it’s his language), lives in Monte Carlo, doesn’t play for the national team in the Davis Cup to take an extra week of vacation.&quot;The journalist also lauded Sinner's fierce rival from Spain, Carlos Alcaraz, for keeping himself available for his country's 2025 Davis Cup Finals campaign.&quot;Kudos to Alcaraz who takes the field for his Spain,&quot; Vespa added.Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner himself is currently participating at this year's Vienna Open, where he got off to a fine start with a dominant first-round win over Daniel Altmaier with his parents and rumored girlfriend Laila Hasanovic watching on.