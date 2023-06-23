Jannik Sinner and Alexander Bublik shared an embrace at the net following the Italian’s mid-match retirement due to an adductor muscle injury at the 2023 Terra Wortmann Open in Halle.

Jannik Sinner and Alexander Bublik locked horns in the Halle quarterfinal On Friday (June 23), in what was a rematch of last week’s Libema Open second round. The Italian had cruised past the Kazakh in two sets 6-4, 6-2 at the Dutch event. However, he faced a different, more focused Bublik this time around.

Bublik played a solid opening set, with limited unforced errors and an impressive serving record. He won 81% of his first serve points and dished out five aces. While the 26-year-old took a lead over his opponent in the eighth game of the first set 5-3, he was unable to serve it out as Jannik Sinner broke back immediately after.

Despite the setback, Bublik maintained his focus to give himself yet another opportunity on the Italian’s serve in the 12th game and clinched the opener 7-5. Sinner, however, took a medical timeout immediately after the set’s conclusion and commenced the second set with restricted movement.

After Alexander Bublik broke him in his first service game of the second set, Jannik Sinner chose to retire from the match at 7-5, 2-0 (ret.). It was later revealed that the 21-year-old suffered an adductor muscle injury as he slid forward to chase one of his opponent's drop shots.

The duo concluded their meeting with a warm embrace at the net.

Alexander Bublik reaches his first significant semifinal after Jannik Sinner retires in Halle

Bublik against Sinner at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle

Jannik Sinner’s Halle quarterfinal retirement has raised concerns over his chances at Wimbledon. The World No. 9, who is the defending quarterfinalist at the upcoming event, was one of the favorites for the grasscourt Slam.

Meanwhile, Alexander Bublik is through to the semifinal of the 2023 Terra Wortmann Open for the first time in his career. This is also the Kazakh’s most significant result yet in the ATP 500 and above category.

The 26-year-old is in pursuit of his second career title and a maiden grasscourt trophy at the event. Bublik's only ATP title so far has come on the indoor hardcourt of the Open Sud de France in Montpellier in 2022.

It is worth noting, however, that grasscourt has been the World No. 48’s most successful surface so far, in terms of his win percentage. Bublik has won 60% of the matches he has contested on the lawn.

After impressive victories over in-form Borna Coric, Jan-Lennard Struff and Jannik Sinner, the Kazakh will face home-favorite Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle.

