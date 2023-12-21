Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz enjoy "good day of practice" together ahead of 2024 campaign

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz recently shared a pre-season training session at the Ferrero Tennis Academy in Spain.

Both players have made major strides this season. Jannik Sinner broke through the top 5 this year, winning the Canadian Open which was his first Masters 1000 title. Sinner won four titles this year and also reached his first Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon.

The Italian made his Nitto ATP Finals debut this year where he had an impressive run that ended in the final against Novak Djokovic. Sinner also led his country to a historic win at the Davis Cup.

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, also made major breakthroughs this season. The Spaniard won his second Grand Slam this year at Wimbledon defeating Novak Djokovic in a final that went all the way. Alcaraz also won two Masters 1000 titles at Indian Wells and Madrid and collected six titles this year.

Alcaraz became the second youngest player after John McEnroe to reach 100 career wins. The World No. 2 also made his Nitto ATP Finals debut this season, losing in the semifinal against Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

The two may be fierce rivals on the court but share a great camaraderie off-court. Sinner posted a photo of him with Alcaraz on his social media after their recent training session at the tennis academy in Alicante, Spain.

"A good day of practice," Sinner said.

Carlos Alcaraz responded to the post on Instagram and wrote: "Preseason🔛🔥"

Carlos Alcaraz responds to Jannik Sinner's post on Instagram

A look into the rivalry of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz

Sinner & Alcaraz at the 2023 Miami Open

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have faced each other a total of 7 times. Sinner leads their head-to-head 4-3 and their rivalry has gained a huge following.

The two young talents met for the first time in 2021 in the second round of the Paris Masters where Alcaraz emerged victorious. Their next match was in the fourth round of Wimbledon, with Sinner recording a 4-set win. This was also their first meeting in a Grand Slam.

Their third outing was the first time the duo met in a final. Sinner came through to win the title at the Croatia Open in Umag. The duo played an epic five-setter in the quarterfinal of the 2022 US Open, with Alcaraz coming out on top.

In 2023, they met three times. All of their meetings came in the semifinals of tournaments and also on outdoor hard courts. Alcaraz took the win at Indian Wells while Sinner won in Miami. Their most recent meeting came at the Beijing Open, with Sinner winning in straight sets.