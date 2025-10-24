Jannik Sinner Davis Cup controversy: Veteran Fabio Fognini makes feelings clear on Italy No. 1's withdrawal

Italian veteran Fabio Fognini has come out in support of compatriot Jannik Sinner’s decision to withdraw from the Davis Cup and end his 2025 season early. The World No. 2 has faced heavy backlash from Italian media and former players over his choice to skip the national team event.A few days ago, Sinner made the controversial decision to withdraw from the 2025 Davis Cup, explaining that he and his team wanted to start preparations early for the 2026 season. The World No. 2, who lost his top ranking this year, is determined to regain it soon.However, the announcement sparked outrage in Italy. One journalist questioned Sinner’s loyalty, while a consumer-rights group demanded that his national honors be revoked. A former Italian tennis legend even described the move as &quot;a slap in the face for Italian sport.&quot;Amid the backlash, Sinner received some welcome support from 38-year-old Fabio Fognini, his former Davis Cup teammate. During an Instagram Q&amp;A, Fognini was asked about Sinner’s decision and offered his backing.&quot;I think it’s more than understandable!!! As a player, I understand his decision to finish 2025 on a high note and prepare for the real goals he has for 2026. He’s 24 years old, an age where he will surely have another 100 opportunities to raise our BELOVED flag high.&quot;Jannik Sinner has been an instrumental force in the Italian Davis Cup team, which has claimed back-to-back titles.Jannik Sinner has no motivation to change his decision amid the backlashJannik Sinner at the Erste Bank Open 2025 - Source: GettyAfter the backlash for his controversial Davis Cup decision became evident, Jannik Sinner still doubled down on it. After his opening victory at the Erste Bank Open, the Italian was asked about the controversy surrounding his decision. He responded:&quot;I accept all the criticism [about the Davis Cup], but I’ve already said everything on this topic and have nothing to add&quot;In 2021, Sinner made his Davis Cup debut for Italy. Two years later, he notched up instrumental wins over Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minaur to help his nation break their 47-year duck and win the Davis Cup title. In 2024, Sinner again claimed solid wins over the likes of De Minaur and Tallon Griekspoor to help Italy defend its title.As of now, Sinner is preparing to play in the quarterfinal of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna. After claiming wins over Daniel Altmaier and Flavio Cobolli, he will take on Alexander Bublik.