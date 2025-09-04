Jannik Sinner gives status check after controversial US Open moment where fan tried to steal things from his bag

Jannik Sinner has shared his thoughts on the stealing incident that happened during his fan interaction after his Round of 16 win against Alexander Bublik. The Italian sensation has advanced to the semifinal round after defeating fellow player Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinal.

Sinner, the winner of 20 ATP Tour singles titles, defeated multiple players, including former World No. 10 Denis Shapovalov, former World No. 19 Alexei Popyrin, among others, in his US Open run. In the semifinal round of the decorated tournament, he will lock horns with former World No. 6 Canadian player, Felix Auger-Aliassime, who has won seven singles ATP titles and one doubles title.

During his fan interaction at Arthur Ashe Stadium, an incident occurred as a man tried to unzip Sinner's kit bag, which he was carrying on his right shoulder. However, before he could retrieve anything, the security guard caught him and pushed his hands away. At the US Open quarterfinal press conference on September 4, 2025, he shared his thoughts on the incident and highlighted the security's good work.

"No, I haven't experienced. I check straight away if he took something because, you know, I don't have only rackets there. I have my phone, I have my wallet. I don't know so but I feel like the security is doing great job," he said.

The World No. 1 continued:

"Especially on court, you know, there are lots of security, and then I believe this, especially the big tournaments they make amazing job to feel us safe. So even new things happen like this they make great job. So, it's all fine."

In his 2025 season, Jannik Sinner achieved notable feats by clinching the Australian Open title and the prestigious Wimbledon Championships men's singles title. Due to health reasons, he skipped the Canadian Open, and at the Cincinnati Open finals, he fell ill and retired after playing for just 23 minutes.

Jannik Sinner reflects on his upcoming match with Felix Auger-Aliassime

In the same press conference, Jannik Sinner reflected on his next important match against Felix Auger-Aliassime. The former emerged victorious in their last meeting at the Cincinnati Open's quarterfinal round.

"He had some big wins, it's a big confidence boost for him and then we see what's going to happen. I feel like everything can happen. I'm very happy to be in the semis of a grand slam again. And I feel like he has improved a lot. It's going to be a very very difficult match for both of us," he shared.

Jannik Sinner is the first Italian to win the Wimbledon title and also became the first Italian to reach the finals of the 2025 Italian Open since 1978.

