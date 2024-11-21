"Jannik Sinner goes to dinner and it's like Taylor Swift" - Andy Roddick on World No. 1 enjoying 'David Beckham-level' star status in Italy

Andy Roddick has shared his thoughts on Jannik Sinner's immense popularity in Italy, likening it to the stardom of Taylor Swift and David Beckham. The American based his observations on the impressive viewership ratings Sinner attracted during his triumphant campaign at the 2024 ATP Finals.

Sinner recently became the first Italian in history to emerge victorious at the ATP Finals, achieving the feat in front of a passionate home crowd in Turin. The 23-year-old claimed a 6-4, 6-4 win over Taylor Fritz in the final, winning the title without dropping a set.

The highly anticipated rematch of the US Open final between the World No. 1 and Fritz reportedly drew over 5.2 million viewers in Italy, despite competing for attention with the Italy vs. France Nations League football game.

During the latest episode of the 'Served with Andy Roddick' podcast, the American acknowledged Jannik Sinner's meteoric rise in popularity, comparing it to the media "circus" surrounding soccer icon David Beckham. Illustrating his point, Roddick highlighted that the 23-year-old's opening match at the ATP Finals garnered more Italian viewers than the US Open did.

Andy Roddick further emphasized Sinner's star status in Italy, asserting that when the World No. 1 dined out in his native country, he drew a level of attention comparable to Taylor Swift.

"Apparently he's like David Beckham level star, fame, chaos, circus in Italy. Jim Courier was saying, and I'll get the numbers wrong but just focus on the sentiment, but Sunday night, the Italian football league, I don't know who was playing, but normally that's a massive rating," Roddick said.

"The football rated like a 1.3 million and Jannik Sinner's opening night did a bigger number in Italy than the US Open did. He did like 3 million, he doubled up the football rating. First round, not like the final. Massive star there, like he goes to dinner and it's like Taylor Swift," he added.

"They couldn't wait to have the conversation about Jannik Sinner, they were super invested" - Andy Roddick on his experience with Italian fans

During the same podcast, Andy Roddick shed light on the national pride Italians took in Jannik Sinner, crediting him with elevating the nation's proud tennis history to unprecedented heights.

Roddick also recounted his experience of vacationing in Italy, disclosing that native fans often approached him to inquire about Sinner, highlighting how invested they were in the two-time Grand Slam champion.

"There's a massive lineage in Italian tennis. It's a very proud history, and the first guy is that he is ours and he is No. 1. in the world. And the pride, rightfully so," Roddick said.

"Went there on vacation this summer, and we'd have someone who's like, 'Oh, you're tennis... Sinner, Sinner, Sinner.' They couldn't wait to have the conversation about him. It was like, 'Tell us about Sinner. What do you think...?' They were super invested, super energetic," he added.

Jannik Sinner recently discovered the extent of his popularity as he learned about how nativity figurines created in his likeness had become a sensation in one of the most popular shopping destinations in Naples.

