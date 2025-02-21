"Jannik Sinner haunts you every night";"Narcissists never admit they are wrong" - Fans slam Nick Kyrgios after latest comments on Italian's doping ban

Tennis fans recently criticized Nick Kyrgios for his latest comments regarding Jannik Sinner's doping ban. Kyrgios' remarks came in response to French tennis player Alexandre Muller's complaint about a late-night doping test taking place after a match.

Muller is currently competing at the 2025 Rio Open where he defeated Joao Fonseca and Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the first and second rounds, respectively to secure his place in the third.

Following his win over the Argentine, the Frenchman expressed his frustration on social media over the timing of the doping test, which occurred after midnight after the match.

“Doping test when we finish at midnight .. come on .. @atptour," Muller posted on X (formerly Twitter).

In a sarcastic response to Muller, Nick Kyrgios, who has been critical of Jannik Sinner's doping case, suggested that if Alexandre Muller tests positive for banned substances, he should feign ignorance and blame his team for the doping violation.

“Just say you ‘don’t know’ and that it was completely your teams fault if there are steroids in there 😂 ," Nick Kyrgios wrote.

Kyrgios' comments mocking Sinner's doping case drew various reactions from tennis fans, who took to social media to voice their disapproval.

One fan hilariously speculated that Jannik Sinner must be haunting Nick Kyrgios in his dreams and that is why the Aussie is always talking about the World No. 1.

“OMG. Sinner haunts you every night in your dreams it seems," a fan posted.

While another fan criticized Kyrgios' his refusal to acknowledge the World No.1's innocence following WADA's ruling. The fan stated that Kyrgios is still pushing his "ridiculous narrative" and they also called the Aussie a "narcissist" who never admits they’re wrong.

“Kyrgios still pushing this ridiculous narrative after WADA’s ruling? It’s one thing to question, but at this point, it’s just embarrassing. Why continue with the lies when the facts are already out there? Narcissists never admit they’re wrong, they just double down," a fan wrote.

“Hey, man… it’s time to let this go. Seriously, you’re just digging yourself into a deeper hole. People are starting to feel sorry for you—it’s not funny or interesting anymore," a fan posted.

“Are you still going on about this you f*cking flop. How can a parasite like you be heard when you have no voice in the tennis world anymore BECAUSE YOU’RE IRRELEVANT! Sit down and put a sock in it," a fan wrote.

Here are some other fan reactions:

“Still crying 😂 😿 Get over it bro," a fan posted.

“But he didn't just say, dumba*s. He proved. Even WADA acknowledged it. That's why THEY were the ones to propose the settlement deal. You look like you will never get over this. It marks your existence and every activity you do. You are unable to talk about anything else. Shameful," a fan wrote.

“Or maybe say that it was a period in which you were depressed and abused alcohol and drugs and that's why you... ah no no that was another one for something much, much more serious," a fan posted.

Jannik Sinner faced a three-month suspension for testing positive for clostebol during the 2024 Indian Wells Masters.

The World No.1 initially faced scrutiny from WADA however, after further investigation, WADA accepted Sinner's explanation for the presence of clostebol in his system and settled on the three-month suspension. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) had cleared Sinner of any wrongdoing before WADA's intervention.

Jannik Sinner expected to compete at Italian Open 2025 after serving out his suspension

Jannik Sinner at the 2023 Italian Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Jannik Sinner is expected to make his return to the tennis court at the 2025 Italian Open following the completion of his three-month doping suspension. Sinner has been suspended from February 9, 2025, to May 4, 2025, and he will be able to resume official training starting April 13, 2025.

In 2024, Sinner was forced to withdraw from the ATP Masters 1000 clay court event in Rome due to a hip injury. His best performance at the tournament came in 2022 when he reached the quarterfinals.

During that run, Jannik Sinner defeated Pedro Martinez 6-4, 6-3, and then his compatriot Fabio Fognini 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the first and second rounds, respectively. He then overcame Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 7-6(6) in the third round before ultimately falling to the eventual runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7(5), 2-6 in the quarterfinals.

