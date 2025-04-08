Jannik Sinner retains World No. 1 spot despite doping ban after Alexander Zverev's Monte-Carlo shocker

Jannik Sinner is confirmed to remain World No. 1 even after serving a three-month doping suspension, as Alexander Zverev failed to capitalize on his chance. The German lost to Sinner's compatriot Matteo Berrettini in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters, which ended his chance of ascending to the top spot.

Sinner successfully defended the Australian Open to kick off his year, decimating World No. 2 Alexander Zverev in the final in straight sets. However, the announcement of his shocking doping suspension meant that there was a chance for Zverev to take Sinner's spot at the summit of men's tennis.

After the Australian Open, Sinner and Zverev were at 11,830 and 8,135 points, respectively. Though Sinner dropped points from his absence in Rotterdam and Miami, Zverev's disappointing performances over the course of Sinner's suspension have confirmed that men's tennis won't be getting a new World No. 1.

Alexander Zverev recorded a disastrous 6-6 win/loss after his Australian Open. He made it to the quarterfinals in Buenos Aires and Rio. The German then lost in the second round in Acapulco and Indian Wells, followed by a fourth-round exit in Miami. His defeat to Berrettini in the second round in Monte-Carlo has earned him another 10 points, which means he currently sits at

Alexander Zverev is currently over 2000 points behind Jannik Sinner, meaning even if he wins the ATP 500 event in Munich and the Madrid Masters, he will still be behind the Italian by a huge margin in Rome, where the 23-year-old will make his return after his suspension ends.

Sinner currently reigns supreme at the top with 10,330 points, out of which he'll drop 400 points (from the Monte-Carlo Masters). Meanwhile, the World No. 2 has 7,645 points, from which he'll drop 50 points to have 7,595 ranking points.

However, this is not the only table where the World No. 1 is at the top.

Jannik Sinner comfortably leads the live race to the ATP Final, despite competing at only one event in 2025

Despite only competing in one event this year, Jannik Sinner is currently leading the live race to the year-end ATP Finals with a comfortable lead. The Italian has only played the Australian Open, which he won in scintillating fashion to earn a whopping 2,000 points.

He leads Alexander Zverev, who is placed second with 1,675 points, Jack Draper, third with 1,640 points, Novak Djokovic, fourth with 1,520 points, and Carlos Alcaraz, fifth with 1,420 points.

Jannik Sinner has finally made his appearance on the entry list of a tournament as his doping ban nears its end. The tournament is none other than his home event, the Rome Masters.

