Jannik Sinner’s coach Darren Cahill reacts to Italian beating Daniil Medvedev to win maiden Grand Slam title at Australian Open 2024

Jannik Sinner's coach Darren Cahill recently expressed admiration for his pupil for winning his maiden Grand Slam title at the 2024 Australian Open by defeating Daniil Medvedev, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3, in the final.

Cahill, a former professional tennis player and a respected analyst for ESPN, has been working with Sinner since mid-2022, partnering with the Italian’s longtime coach Simone Vagnozzi. The Aussie has a proven track record of coaching Grand Slam champions like Andre Agassi, Lleyton Hewitt, and Simona Halep.

Sinner, who won the 2019 Next Gen ATP Finals, has since won 10 ATP titles, including the prestigious Masters 1000 title in Toronto in 2023. He reached the top 10 in rankings but never reached the semifinals of a Grand Slam until this year's Australian Open.

In the semifinals, the Italian defeated World No. 1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic, 1-6, 2-6, 7-6(6), 3-6. He then faced World No. 3 Medvedev in the final, returning from two sets down to win in a thrilling five-setter that lasted almost four hours. The 22-year-old became the first Italian man to win a Grand Slam since Adriano Panatta in 1976.

Cahill took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted a bunch of emojis that included a Fox, referring to Sinner’s nickname, a heart emoji, showing Cahill’s affection for Sinner and his remarkable achievement, and flags of Italy and Australia.

"🦊🇮🇹🇦🇺❤️"

"Jannik Sinner continues playing like this, he's going to be World No. 1" - Daniil Medvedev

According to Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner has the potential to reach the top of the world rankings if he maintains his high level of performance.

Sinner defeated Medvedev in the 2024 Australian Open final, becoming the youngest player to overcome top-five rivals in the last three rounds of a Grand Slam since 1991.

Medvedev praised Sinner as the best player in the world and said he would become the World No. 1 if he kept up his brilliance.

"This tournament he was the best player in the world, and that's why he won this slam. But we never know what happens next. Right now he's No. 1 in the race. He continues playing like this, continues winning tournaments like this, he's going to be No. 1 in the world at one moment. We never know what can happen. Many, many things can happen in the tennis career," he said.

Medvedev added that the outcome will also be influenced by how Jannik Sinner copes with himself when he faces a slump in performance.

"If he stays healthy and plays like he played this tournament, one moment he's going to be No. 1. Two months, in one year, in two years, one moment. But, you know, many players went through different moments in their seasons and careers, so let's see how Jannik handles everything that is going to happen," he added.