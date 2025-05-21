Jannik Sinner's ex-girlfriend Maria clears the air on their relationship after sparking reunion speculation with Rome snaps

Jannik Sinner's ex-girlfriend Maria Braccini recently sparked speculation about whether she and Sinner have rekindled their romantic relationship. Given the buzz, Braccini decided to set the record straight on whether she and Sinner are indeed back together.

Ad

Sinner and Braccini reportedly began dating in 2020 and largely maintained a private relationship. Despite their low profile, the World No. 1 did pen a sweet wish for her birthday and even occasionally interacted with the model's posts.

Although the pair never officially confirmed when their relationship ended, Braccini wrote an emotional message thanking her fans for their support two months after Sinner confirmed he was dating fellow tennis player Anna Kalinskaya last year. The 23-year-old and Kalinskaya have since broken up.

Ad

Trending

As such, Maria Braccini's recent Instagram post generated a lot of buzz among fans, since she captured her time spent in Rome, which happened to coincide with Jannik Sinner's campaign at the Italian Open.

Ad

Fans were quick to question whether Maria Braccini's post was a sign that she was back together with Sinner and had traveled to Rome to cheer him on at his first tournament back since his three-month doping suspension. However, Braccini cleared the air by responding to one of the fans and revealing that she hadn't reunited with the World No. 1.

"No. No return, no boyfriend! Please… 🙏🏻," she commented (Translated from Italian).

Ad

Comments on @mariabraccini's Instagram post

Jannik Sinner produced a strong run at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome, defeating the likes of Casper Ruud and Tommy Paul to set up a thrilling final against Carlos Alcaraz. However, the three-time Grand Slam champion fell short of triumphing at his home tournament as Alcaraz claimed a 7-6(5), 6-1 victory in the final.

Ad

"There's a whole lot of attention" - Jannik Sinner sets the record straight on his relationship status amid romance rumors

Jannik Sinner - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner was also romantically linked to 31-year-old Russian model Lara Leito recently after they were spotted spending time together during his three-month doping suspension.

Ad

Ad

However, the World No. 1 clarified his relationship status after making his return to the tour at the Italian Open. Sinner said that he was surprised by the pictures of him and Leito circulating online and made it clear that he wasn't dating anyone.

"There's a whole lot of attention, also off the court. And I was also very surprised to see some pictures, which are nothing serious [smiling]. I'm not in a relationship. So, whoever is asking, it's all good," Sinner said in his pre-tournament press conference.

Despite all the discourse surrounding his love life, Jannik Sinner will likely be maintaining his focus on his preparation for the French Open. Having gained a major confidence boost from his run to the Italian Open final, the 23-year-old will look to clinch his maiden title at the claycourt Major.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvi Mehra Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this. Know More