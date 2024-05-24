Jannik Sinner's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | French Open 2024, R1

World No. 2 Jannik Sinner will begin his 2024 French Open campaign against Christopher Eubanks on Monday, May 27. He has the opportunity to go for the Golden Calendar Grand Slam this year, having claimed his maiden Major title at the Australian Open.

While Sinner dominated the field during the hardcourt swing, injuries prevented him from doing the same on clay. He started well with a semifinal showing at the Monte-Carlo Masters, losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas. He was forced to withdraw before his quarterfinal match at the Madrid Open due to an injury.

It led to Sinner missing the Italian Open as well. Fortunately, he has recovered now and will look to make a deep run in Paris. He could dethrone Novak Djokovic as the World No. 1 by the end of the tournament, either by winning the title or if the Serb makes an early exit.

Where is Jannik Sinner playing?

Sinner is currently in Paris for the season's second Grand Slam, the French Open. He made the quarterfinals here on his debut in 2020, losing to eventual champion Rafael Nadal. He lost to the Spaniard the next year as well, albeit in the fourth round.

Sinner reached the fourth round in 2022 as well but was forced to retire in the third set due to an injury. He suffered his earliest exit from the tournament in 2023 as he was stunned by Daniel Altmaier in the second round.

Who is Jannik Sinner playing against?

Christopher Eubanks at the 2024 Miami Open.

Sinner's first-round opponent is World No. 43 Christopher Eubanks, who is on a five-match losing streak. He hasn't won a match on clay this season, and his overall record for the year stands at 4-10.

This will be Eubanks' second main draw appearance at the French Open. He made his debut last year and bowed out in the first round. He lost his only prior meeting against Sinner at the 2022 US Open in straight sets.

Jannik Sinner vs Christopher Eubanks match schedule

The two will take to the court on Monday, May 27. The exact time will be known once the order of play is revealed.

Date: May 27, 2024.

Time: TBA.

Jannik Sinner vs Christopher Eubanks streaming details

Viewers can watch the two go toe-to-toe on the following channels and sites:

USA - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel, and Bally Sports

UK - Eurosport, Discovery+

Canada - RDS, TSN

India - Sony Ten

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

Europe - Eurosport

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.