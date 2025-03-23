"Jannik Sinner its time to save tennis" - Fans react as all 4 Indian Wells semifinalists crash out in Miami Open 2R ft. Carlos Alcaraz, Jack Draper

Fans called for Jannik Sinner to come back and "save tennis" as all four semifinalists from the Masters 1000 event at Indian Wells, including Carlos Alcaraz and Jack Draper, crashed out in their Miami Open campaign-opener.

Less than a week after the BNP Paribas Open concluded, players traveled to Miami and geared up for their opening match in the second phase of the "Sunshine Double."

All four semifinalists from Indian Wells, which also featured Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune, were seeded in Miami, so, they received a bye in the first round. However, even with the added rest, none of the four could make it out of their campaign opener.

Indian Wells winner Draper lost to Jakub Mensik 7-6(2), 7-6(3), and runner-up Rune was ousted by Reilly Opelka 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(5). Jaume Munar convincingly defeated seventh seed Medvedev 6-2, 6-3 while David Goffin got the better of second seed Alcaraz 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.

News about the semifinalists from the Indian Wells event exiting Miami early was posted on X. Fans reacted by praising World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and his consistency.

"Okay ill fkn say it, sinner its time to save tennis," one fan wrote.

"I like want to seem surprised but idk if your name isn't Jannik Sinner nowadays you can just lose to anyone lol." another fan wrote.

"The ATP Tour has started to resemble the WTA more than the actual WTA itself. Without Sinner, it feels like anyone from the top 50 can beat anyone else from the top 50 – and lose just as easily," a third fan wrote.

Some fans claimed that fatigue may have played a role in the exits as two big events are scheduled back-to-back.

"I am curious if this has more to do with fatigue. Masters 1000 events should be spaced out better," one fan wrote.

"They need rest. The grind is hard on the body," another fan wrote.

"Is the atp field tougher, or the extended schedule doing the damage?" yet another fan asked.

Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev continue to miss chances to topple World No. 1 Jannik Sinner amid doping suspension

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 French Open - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner was slapped with a suspension from early February to May 4 owing to a doping case. The Italian has played only the Australian Open this year and will not be able to compete until the Italian Open begins in May. This provided a huge chance for World No. 2 Alexander Zverev and World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz to topple the top-ranked player.

However, Zverev and Alcaraz have not been able to make the most of it. Since being beaten by Sinner in Melbourne, Zverev has gone 4-4 in the past two months before winning his campaign opener in Miami. Meanwhile, Alcaraz has done much better, winning a title in Rotterdam and finishing semifinalist in Indian Wells.

Although points-wise, it has not made much of a difference. In the ATP live rankings, Alcaraz now has 6720 points after his shock early exit. Zverev has 7595 points and can move up to 8545 if he wins the Masters 1000 event in Miami. Sinner, on the other hand, will drop to 10,330 from 11,330 as he loses 1000 points earned from his title run last year.

A month of the clay court season will also be played before Jannik Sinner makes his return to tennis. However, his lead seems enough for him to be able to keep the top spot until May 4.

