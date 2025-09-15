"Jelena Ostapenko 2.0";"He's so immature" - Fans slam Holger Rune after Dane questions 'education' of Spanish crowd post-Davis Cup defeat

Holger Rune concluded his 2025 Davis Cup tournament as his team lost to the Spanish squad. The Dane faced defeat to Pedro Martinez in three sets. After his defeat, Rune expressed his dissatisfaction with the crowd, further attracting reactions from the tennis fans.

Rune and his team defeated the Serbian team in the first round of the 2025 Davis Cup qualifiers with a final score of 3-2 at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. For the second round qualifiers, Denmark faced Spain at the Club de Tenis Puente Romano in Marbella.

Denmark was leading; however, the Spanish team succeeded with its comeback and registered the victory with 3-2, advancing to the Final 8. After the defeat, Rune expressed his thoughts on his discontentment with the crowd via Punto de Break.

"I believe there are clear differences in manners between the Danish and Spanish people, with distinct nuances in education. They were unsportsmanlike, but I have experienced worse."

His comments towards the crowd attracted reactions from the fans, with one of them adding on Reddit:

"Ostapenko 2.0?"

Another mentioned:

"He is so immature...i mean this is the guy that said botic was celebrating right in his face lol and he's delusional about his own game as well ...calling himself a great returner at first it was just being bratty and you could kind of see it as a little bit endearing but tbh for me ever since he tried to sell his broken racquets online for obscene prices and then being generally a bit weird with the excessive DMing of russian blonde WTA players i think he's veering into the plain old unlikeable territory"

The next fan added:

"Rune just loves giving us stuff to talk about on quiet days"

Another tennis enthusiast wrote:

"He really needs to grow up."

The next added:

"Really working hard to Rune his reputation."

Another fan wrote:

"I think Rune has no education."

The Spanish Team, which has defeated Holger Rune and the Danish team, has won six Davis Cup championship titles over the years.

Holger Rune has achieved impressive feats in his 2025 season

Holger Rune won the 2025 Barcelona Open after defeating the current World No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz. This win helped him return to the top 10 in the ATP rankings.

At the 2025 BNP Paribas Open, Rune reached the final after defeating a number of notable players, including Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas and Russian Daniil Medvedev. But he fell to Jack Draper in two sets in the final.

Over the course of his career, Rune has won five ATP Tour singles titles and reached three quarterfinals at Major tournaments. He also reached the quarterfinals at the 2025 Cincinnati Open and the 2025 HSBC Championship.

