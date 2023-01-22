"Jelena Ostapenko not choking is the real surprise of the day" - Tennis fans impressed with Latvian's dominant win over Coco Gauff at Australian Open

Jelena Ostapenko produced a dominant straight-sets win over Coco Gauff to reach the 2023 Australian Open quarterfinals, enthusing fans with her new-found consistency.

The 17th seed conceded only eight games on Margaret Court Arena in the fourth-round contest on Sunday (January 22). After a tight first set, which Ostapenko won 7-5, the Latvian strolled across the finish line. She rode on 30 winners and converted seven of eight break points faced, while going a perfect 3/3 on her break points saved, to close out a convincing 93-minute 7-5, 6-3 win.

Infamous for her penchant to implode, Ostapenko didn't blink with the finish line in sight. Playing her first fourth-round match at Melbourne Park, Ostapenko is now through to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal since reaching the last four at Wimbledon in 2018.

Tennis fans were quick to praise the former French Open champion for her performance, with one fan joking about how Ostapenk not choking in such a big match has to be the surprise of the day.

"Ostapenko not choking is the real surprise of the day."

Jess 🍵 @jessica4stein Ostapenko not choking is the real surprise of the day. Ostapenko not choking is the real surprise of the day.

Another fan called the Latvian's performance "incredible," opining that it was her best match since she took down Garbine Muguruza at the Qatar Open last year.

"Ostapenko was honestly incredible today, I haven’t seen her play this well since she ate Muguruza in Doha (but Gauff was actually good so this way more impressive)."

Slayla @ficon_t Ostapenko was honestly incredible today, I haven’t seen her play this well since she ate Muguruza in Doha ( but Gauff was actually good so this way more impressive ) Ostapenko was honestly incredible today, I haven’t seen her play this well since she ate Muguruza in Doha ( but Gauff was actually good so this way more impressive )

Here are a few other reactions:

Chris Thompson @cdtswa @AustralianOpen @JelenaOstapenk8 Super impressed. I thought she was going to make a ton of mistakes and Coco would just beat her by being steady. Wrong! She blasted Coco off the court. @AustralianOpen @JelenaOstapenk8 Super impressed. I thought she was going to make a ton of mistakes and Coco would just beat her by being steady. Wrong! She blasted Coco off the court.

Cram 🇺🇸 @mrmarcNY @AustralianOpen @JelenaOstapenk8 Played so well and really beat Coco mentally way before the second set even began. @AustralianOpen @JelenaOstapenk8 Played so well and really beat Coco mentally way before the second set even began.

T🌴 @tennisispain JELENA OSTAPENKO BACK IN THE QFS OF A GRAND SLAM FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2018 JELENA OSTAPENKO BACK IN THE QFS OF A GRAND SLAM FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2018 https://t.co/osN9cxJkv1

Ryan @Some1NamedRyan Jelena Ostapenko Australian Open Quarterfinalist!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Jelena Ostapenko Australian Open Quarterfinalist!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/8AAgUe9vuj

The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Ostapenko beats Gauff 7-5 6-3 in R4 at the Australian Open



Penko is always forgotten as a Grand Slam champ. ESPN commentary actually called her annoying in her match against Coco



She has her own personality - if that’s not ok with a sports commentator, look for a new job Ostapenko beats Gauff 7-5 6-3 in R4 at the Australian OpenPenko is always forgotten as a Grand Slam champ. ESPN commentary actually called her annoying in her match against CocoShe has her own personality - if that’s not ok with a sports commentator, look for a new job https://t.co/sjXXq14mfk

Jelena Ostapenko is now just three wins away from returning to the winner's podium in Grand Slams, nearly six years after her stunning 2017 Roland Garros triumph. She will now take on Elena Rybakina, who stunned top seed Iga Swiatek in the fourth round, for a place in the last four on Tuesday.

How has Jelena Ostapenko fared this year?

Jelena Ostapenko at the 2023 Australian Open

Jelena Ostapenko had an underwhelming start to the season, reaching the second round at the Adelaide International 1 and crashing out in the first at the Adelaide International 2.

Making her eighth appearance at the Australian Open, the 25-year-old opened her campaign with a straight-sets win over Dayana Yastremska. She faced a sterner test in the second round, needing three sets to get past Anna Bondar. Ostapenko then whizzed past Kateryna Baindl for the loss of just three games to reach the second week for the first time at Melbourne Park.

The Latvian then produced an impressive performance against 2022 Roland Garros runner-up Coco Gauff to move into the last eight at a Grand Slam for only the fourth time. Apart from her 2017 Roland Garros triumph and run to the 2018 Wimbledon semifinals, she also reached the last eight at the Grasscourt Major in 2017.

Poll : 0 votes