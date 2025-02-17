"Jelena Ostapenko flopping to pi** off Iga Swiatek" - Fans react to Latvian's shock Dubai loss days after reaching Qatar Open final

Tennis fans reacted to Jelena Ostapenko's unexpected defeat in the first round of the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships, following her run to the final of the Qatar Open. At the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in Doha, Ostapenko had defeated top players such as Jasmine Paolini, Ons Jabeur, and the three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek on her way to a runner-up finish.

Ad

After her campaign in Qatar, Ostapenko entered the Dubai Tennis Championships where she faced qualifier Moyuka Uchijima in the opening round and suffered a 3-6, 3-6 loss, granting the Japanese player her first Top 30 victory. Uchijima will next face sixth seed Elena Rybakina in the second round.

Jelena Ostapenko's first round loss at the WTA 1000 hard court tournament drew various reactions from fans, who took to social media to share their thoughts.

Ad

Trending

One fan expressed that Ostapenko had upset many Iga Swiatek fans by defeating her in the semifinals of the Qatar Open, only to falter against World No.62 Moyuka Uchijima in Dubai.

“[Jelena] Ostapenko flopping against Uchijima to pi** off Iga fans even more," a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

A fan suggested that Jelena Ostapenko has already reached her "peak" this season with the victory over Swiatek, while another fan labeled the Latvian as the most "unserious person ever."

“She is the most unserious person ever," a fan wrote.

“She already had her Iga win she’s already peaked this season," a fan posted.

“Penko beating Swiatek, Jabeur, Paolini & Samsonova back to back & then losing to Uchijima a few days later is a perfect encapsulation of her career. You just know she’s gonna go away for months & then come back for a big event to terrorise Iga & the other top girlies. A queen! 😭 " a fan wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some other fan reactions:

“[Jelena] Ostapenko is so inconsistent ✨ ," a fan posted.

“Jelena beat Iga, her season is complete, back to normal operations," a fan wrote.

“We’re back to normal settings, Iga might win Dubai 😭 ," a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jelena Ostapenko's campaign has come to an end at Dubai Tennis Championships; Iga Swiatek yet to play her first match at the tournament

Jelena Ostapenko (L) & Iga Swiatek (R) [Image Source: Getty Images]

Jelena Ostapenko's run at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships concluded after she lost to qualifier Moyuka Uchijima in the first round, but on the other hand Iga Swiatek is yet to play her first match in the tournament.

Ad

Swiatek is seeded second in the WTA 1000 hard court event in Dubai and will kick off her campaign in the second round after receiving a bye in the first round. Her first opponent will be Victoria Azarenka, who advanced to the second round by defeating Anhelina Kalinina 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-4 in the first round.

Swiatek has faced Azarenka four times on the WTA Tour, emerging victorious in three of those encounters. Their most recent meeting was in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Qatar Open, where the five-time Grand Slam champion triumphed 6-4, 6-0 before going on to win the title by defeating Elena Rybakina in the final.

The winner of the second-round clash between Iga Swiatek and Victoria Azarenka will progress to face either Dayana Yastremska or Anastasia Potapova in the third round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback