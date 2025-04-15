Jessica Pegula gets emotional about NHL legends Alexander Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby inspiring her childhood

Jessica Pegula recently penned a beautiful note about Alexander Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby's era-defining rivalry in the NHL, which inspired her during her childhood, after Ovechkin's comments on their relationship. The American is a huge hockey lover, and her father also owns the NHL team Buffalo Sabres.

Despite being in the NHL for about 20 years, Ovechkin and Crosby have shown no signs of slowing down. The two rivals defined an era in the NHL and are continuing to break records even in 2025. While Ovechkin broke Gretzky's record to become the highest goal scorer in the league, Crosby broke the Great One's record of having the most seasons averaging at least a point per game.

During his appearance on the Pat McAfee show, Alexander Ovechkin touched upon his relationship with Sidney Crosby, highlighting how they left their rivalry on the ice, but shared a good camaraderie off of it.

"Me and Sid to be honest with you, first couple of years was not that good, but right now, we talk, like, congrats each other if we hit some milestones, and the relationships is from the battle to hockey, and outside of hockey it's a total different thing."

"So, we're going to have last game in three days between us and Pittsburgh, and I'm pretty sure it's gonna be a battle because it's still a rivalry, but after the game, we always hug, chatting, and we have respect for each other."

Sharing the Russian hockey legend's delightful words for his rival on her X (formerly Twitter) page, Jessica Pegula expressed her happiness at how the players who got her into hockey as a kid were still dominating the sport after she herself had become a professional athlete.

"Honestly this makes me so happy. The two players that I worshipped growing up and got me into watching hockey. Then to be here living out my career in tennis and then seeing them turn into legends and still making history is so freaking cool."

Though Ovechkin and Crosby may be the reason for her getting into hockey, Pegula has always shown her loyalty to her father's side.

Jessica Pegula poses with customized jerseys of Buffalo Sabres curated for popular artist Kelsea Ballerini

Jessica Pegula - Source: Getty

The Buffalo Sabres were recently visited by Jessica Pegula, the team owner Terry's daughter, and the five-time Grammy nominee Kelsea Ballerini. Both women posed together with special customized Ballerini jerseys, and the photos were posted by the Sabres' social media accounts.

"All the Buffalove with @kelseaballerini and @jpegula! ❤️💙💛," they captioned the post.

On the tennis side, Jessica Pegula kicked off her clay swing in perfect fashion, winning the Charleston Open. She is slated to play at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

