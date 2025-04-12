  • home icon
  Tennis
  Jessica Pegula shows loyalty to multi-billionaire father Terry's Buffalo Bills & Sabres by endorsing the teams with Kelsea Ballerini

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Jessica and Terry Pegula and Kelsea Ballerini
Jessica Pegula showed support for her father, Terry Pegula's Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, as she posed with the jerseys alongside five-time Grammy nominee Kelsea Ballerini. The former World No. 3 came off a victorious Charleston Open campaign.

Having peaked at No. 3 in the WTA rankings, Pegula reached the singles finals at the 2023 WTA Finals and the 2024 US Open. She also made it to the French Open doubles finals with fellow US player Coco Gauff in 2022.

The 31-year-old began her 2025 season with a dominant finish at the Adelaide International, reaching the finals. She followed it up with a third-round exit at the Australian Open and some strong finishes and also won the singles title at the Charleston Open on April 7, 2025.

Now, as she gears up for the Italian Open in May, Jessica Pegula has shifted her attention to show loyalty to her father-owned football team, the Buffalo Bills, and ice hockey team, the Buffalo Sabres. The tennis player shared a frame with singer and five-time Grammy nominee Kelsea Ballerini, posing with jerseys customized for the latter.

The Bills' official Instagram post read:

"All the Buffalove with @kelseaballerini and @jpegula!"
Kim Pegula, Jessica's mother, played an integral role in Terry Pegula's success in business. She served as the president of both the Buffalo Bills and the Sabres. She is currently undergoing treatment after suffering a cardiac arrest and significant brain and tissue damage in June 2022.

Jessica Pegula shared her feelings about her father Terry Pegula's presence in the spectators' box at the 2025 Miami Open

Jessica Pegula squared off against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the 2024 Cincinnati Open and US Open finals but failed to take the winner's trophy. She further went against her in the 2025 Miami Open finals but fell short, losing to the Belarusian 7-5, 6- 2.

Despite the defeat, Pegula was delighted to have her father supporting her at the Hard Rock Stadium. The latter was joined by close friend and NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell, in the spectator's box.

"Yeah, my dad was here, yeah. I saw Roger downstairs in the cafeteria. He was with his daughters and his family. I said hi to him, like, an hour or so before the match. Didn't know he was coming but just happened to see him when I was in the cafeteria, so it was kind of funny.. Yeah, my dad was here. My dad ended up coming back in town yesterday, so he was able to watch. Yeah, it was cool," the 31-year-old said in a post-match conference.

Pegula sealed another win this year at the ATX Open, outshining McCartney Kessler in straight sets.

