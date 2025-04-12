Jessica Pegula shows loyalty to multi-billionaire father Terry's Buffalo Bills & Sabres by endorsing the teams with Kelsea Ballerini

Jessica Pegula showed support for her father, Terry Pegula's Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, as she posed with the jerseys alongside five-time Grammy nominee Kelsea Ballerini. The former World No. 3 came off a victorious Charleston Open campaign.

Ad

Having peaked at No. 3 in the WTA rankings, Pegula reached the singles finals at the 2023 WTA Finals and the 2024 US Open. She also made it to the French Open doubles finals with fellow US player Coco Gauff in 2022.

The 31-year-old began her 2025 season with a dominant finish at the Adelaide International, reaching the finals. She followed it up with a third-round exit at the Australian Open and some strong finishes and also won the singles title at the Charleston Open on April 7, 2025.

Ad

Trending

Now, as she gears up for the Italian Open in May, Jessica Pegula has shifted her attention to show loyalty to her father-owned football team, the Buffalo Bills, and ice hockey team, the Buffalo Sabres. The tennis player shared a frame with singer and five-time Grammy nominee Kelsea Ballerini, posing with jerseys customized for the latter.

The Bills' official Instagram post read:

"All the Buffalove with @kelseaballerini and @jpegula!"

Ad

Ad

Pegula posted the same on her Instagram post.

Jessica Pegula's story; Instagram - @jpegula

Kim Pegula, Jessica's mother, played an integral role in Terry Pegula's success in business. She served as the president of both the Buffalo Bills and the Sabres. She is currently undergoing treatment after suffering a cardiac arrest and significant brain and tissue damage in June 2022.

Ad

Jessica Pegula shared her feelings about her father Terry Pegula's presence in the spectators' box at the 2025 Miami Open

Pegula at the 2022 WTA Finals - Previews - (Source: Getty )

Jessica Pegula squared off against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the 2024 Cincinnati Open and US Open finals but failed to take the winner's trophy. She further went against her in the 2025 Miami Open finals but fell short, losing to the Belarusian 7-5, 6- 2.

Ad

Despite the defeat, Pegula was delighted to have her father supporting her at the Hard Rock Stadium. The latter was joined by close friend and NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell, in the spectator's box.

"Yeah, my dad was here, yeah. I saw Roger downstairs in the cafeteria. He was with his daughters and his family. I said hi to him, like, an hour or so before the match. Didn't know he was coming but just happened to see him when I was in the cafeteria, so it was kind of funny.. Yeah, my dad was here. My dad ended up coming back in town yesterday, so he was able to watch. Yeah, it was cool," the 31-year-old said in a post-match conference.

Pegula sealed another win this year at the ATX Open, outshining McCartney Kessler in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More