Jessica Pegula gets a taste of luxury as she cruises around in $190,800 Porsche sports car in Stuttgart

Jessica Pegula recently got a taste of luxury in Stuttgart ahead of her opening match at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. The American shared a glimpse of herself cruising around in a high-end Porsche sports car with a friend.

Pegula recently clinched her first clay court title at the Charleston Open after beating Sofia Kenin 6-3, 7-5 in the final. With her win guaranteeing her rise to World No. 3, the 31-year-old also dethroned Coco Gauff to become the new American No. 1. She has since arrived in Stuttgart for her campaign at the WTA 500 event.

Ahead of her tournament opener, Jessica Pegula took a spin in a silver Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS, which costs $190,800 according to the luxury carmaker's website.

@jpegula's Instagram story

The World No. 3 recently got her hands on a Porsche for the first time while competing in a parking challenge at the WTA 500 event. During her pre-tournament press conference, Pegula took pride in her driving skills and disclosed that it felt "pretty cool" to take the luxury car for a spin.

"Did the driving challenge. I did pretty well. First time I think really driving a Porsche. It was pretty cool, yeah," Pegula said.

Jessica Pegula also has the opportunity to take home a luxury car of her own if she triumphs at the WTA 500 event. Alongside a check for €142,610, the winner of the tournament will also receive a Porsche Macan Turbo, which is worth $105,000.

"I feel so much more fresh, so much more ready to play" - Jessica Pegula on being 'super excited' for debut Stuttgart campaign

Jessica Pegula - Source: Getty

During the same press conference, Jessica Pegula admitted that she had to miss the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix last year because she was mentally drained after competing in the United States.

In contrast, the 31-year-old disclosed that she felt fresh and excited to compete at the WTA 500 event for the first time this year. Pegula also shared that she was enjoying the fast court conditions in Stuttgart.

"This time last year I missed this swing coming into the red clay. I didn't miss Miami and Charleston. I felt like I just was a little burnt out last year. I feel like this year I feel so much more fresh, I feel so much more ready to play and to travel and stuff like that. I think that's really important," Jessica Pegula said.

"Yeah, super excited to be here. It's my first time, like you said. Just trying to get a feel for the courts, how everything plays," she added. "So far I feel like I like the conditions. It plays like pretty slick, pretty fast, especially center court. Excited to, yeah, get some matches in this week, hopefully play some good tennis at my debut here."

After a first-round bye, Jessica Pegula will kick off her campaign against Sara Errani or Magdalena Frech in the second round of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. If she wins, the World No. 3 could face Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals and potentially meet Iga Swiatek in the semifinals.

