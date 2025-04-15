With Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka as examples, Jessica Pegula reveals her biggest 'strength'

Jessica Pegula has opened up about her biggest strength on tour, while setting herself apart from the likes of Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka. The American made the remarks ahead of the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

Pegula is enjoying a stellar 2025 season, having clinched titles at the ATX Open and the Charleston Open while rising to World No. 3 in the rankings. The 31-year-old also reached the Adelaide International and Miami Open finals. She is aiming to deliver another strong performance at the WTA 500 event in Stuttgart.

Speaking in her pre-tournament press conference, Jessica Pegula admitted that she had surprised herself with her success as a top player on tour. The American disclosed that she had harbored doubts about her ability to produce strong results on a consistent basis.

"I’ve kind of surprised myself. I don’t know. I guess I’m lucky in that aspect where I’ve been a top player for seems like a while now. Even being able to make the jump into the top five, make the jump going deeper in a slam just last year, winning 1000s," Jessica Pegula said.

"You always think you can, but I never thought I’d be able to do it consistently. When I was younger, that wasn’t my strength. How I’ve been able to do it, I really don’t know. Maybe I’m pretty relaxed. Maybe it’s my mindset. It just kind of happened naturally," she added.

Although Pegula acknowledged that she had yet to win Grand Slam titles like Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka, she proudly emphasized that her strength lay in her improved consistency on tour.

"Very thankful that I’ve been able to be a top player for a few years now. Even though I might not have the biggest titles all the time, maybe compared to Aryna, Iga, someone like that, I feel like consistency is a strength that I have," she said.

"Even though it’s not winning a slam yet, I’m happy that I’m able to come in week after week and put up good results. I think that is kind of a strength in itself in a different way. So I’m very proud of that, yeah," she added.

Jessica Pegula also expressed excitement for her campaign at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, disclosing that she had received a big boost of confidence after triumphing on clay at the Charleston Open.

Jessica Pegula, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka headline Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart

Jessica Pegula, Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek - Source: Getty

The top three seeds at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Jessica Pegula, are all set to commence their campaigns at the WTA 500 event. Apart from the trophy, the players will also compete for a luxury Porsche car, which is worth $105,000.

Leading the top half of the draw, Sabalenka will begin her campaign against Anastasia Potapova after a first-round bye. The World No. 1 will head into the match with an advantage, having claimed a 6-1, 6-2 win in their only previous meeting at the 2023 edition of the event in Stuttgart.

Meanwhile, Swiatek is awaiting the winner of the match between Donna Vekic and Jana Fett in the second round. In the same half of the draw, Pegula will meet Sara Errani or Magdalena Frech in her opening match.

Jessica Pegula and Iga Swiatek could set up a blockbuster semifinal clash at the WTA 500 event, with Aryna Sabalenka featuring as their potential opponent in the final.

