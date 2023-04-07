Jessica Pegula reacts to Alycia Parks failing to recognize her in a game

World No. 3 Jessica Pegula has reacted hilariously to Alycia Parks' inability to recognize her in a game despite numerous hints.

The 2023 Credit One Charleston Open recently hosted a fun video called "Guess Who," in which players competed in pairs. The participants were Belinda Bencic, Jil Teichmann, Linda Fruhvirtova, Brenda Fruhvirtova, Alycia Parks, and Sachia Vickery.

The game consisted of a player putting up a poster of a famous person's face on stick and their partner dropping hints for them to correctly guess their name.

When it was her turn, Alycia Parks held up compatriot Jessica Pegula's picture. Sachia Vickery, another American tennis star, gave many obvious hints for Parks to guess; she stated that the person was a tennis player, was associated with the NFL team Buffalo Bills, and was at the United Cup.

But Parks was unable to guess Pegula's name and confidently stated that it could not be her.

Pegula has now reacted to the video on her Instagram stories, writing:

"@alycia.parks it's not Jessica," adding a bunch of laughing emojis.

Jessica Pegula aims to show "different" sides of athletes' lives through social media platforms

Jessica Pegula is having a great time at the Charleston Open, having recently won the Miami doubles title with compatriot Coco Gauff. She advanced to the quarterfinals at Charleston after defeating Anna Blinkova and Irina-Camelia Begu.

Following her victory over Blinkova, Pegula sat down for an interview with Tennis Channel. The American explained that, unlike other athletes, she tries to post about her "different" side on social media in addition to her success and happy moments.

"I think when I'm just at that moment, I'm like, 'This is really sad, this is really hard, I can't realize this is what I'm doing right now.' But I think it just shows the different side, that even though we're professional athletes, we work very hard, very professional," Pegula said.

She also addressed the "tough" side of athletes' lives, stating that they, just like everyone else, go through difficult times.

"We're just like everyone else. We hit those moments where it looks crazy cool, playing in stadiums and all that stuff but like meanwhile, you know, it's tough," she said.

Pegula will next face Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals of the Charleston Open. She has a 1-0 head-to-head advantage over the Spaniard, having won their previous encounter at the 2022 Miami Open.

