Jessica Pegula reacts to Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul & Taylor Fritz leading Americans in ATP Top 10 after 19 years

Jessica Pegula recently made her feelings known about three US men, including Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul, and Taylor Fritz, who ranked in the ATP top 10 for the first time in 19 years. Pegula is currently gearing up for her upcoming match of the 2025 season.

The men's tennis players, including Shelton, Paul, and Fritz, have recently etched their names in history books by becoming the leading Americans in the ATP Top 10 for the first time since 2006. The last three men before them in this elite group in 2006 were Andre Agassi, James Blake, and Andy Roddick. This is a historical feat for the Americans, as no other nation has more than one player in the ATP's top 10.

This remarkable achievement of Ben Shelton being on No. 10, with Fritz on No. 4 and Paul on No. 8, was shared by the Tennis Channel on Instagram. This garnered the attention of World No. 3, Jessica Pegula, who reshared the post on her Instagram story and dropped a one-word reaction that read:

"Ok👀👏"

Pegula’s Instagram story

Pegula was last seen in action at the French Open 2025, where her journey ended during the fourth round after being defeated by Lois Boisson with a score of 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. Following this upset, the 31-year-old will next be seen competing at the Grass Court Championships, where she will lock horns with Liudmila Samsonova on June 18 at Steffi Graf Stadion.

Jessica Pegula opened up about the French Open crowd after defeat

After playing a long and terrific showdown of two hours and 40 minutes at the fourth round of the French Open against Lois Boisson, Jessica Pegula was bested by her opponent. Following this upset, she sat for a press conference, where she spoke about the crowd at the tournament, calling them supportive and respectful.

"It was a really good atmosphere. I felt like the crowd was really good. They were being supportive but I felt respectful at the same time so it was a really nice atmosphere. I think it definitely helped her pull through at certain points which were really tough there. I guess I am disappointed with the result but it is what it is," said Jessica Pegula (via Express.com).

Talking about how the crowd affected the game, she added:

"I think once the match got going, at the beginning it wasn’t that much. But at the end of the second and the third it was full stands and for her. It was a great atmosphere. Then like I said I did not feel they were being disrespectful at all. I felt like it was a really fun and good atmosphere. Obviously for her but at the same time it was great, I thought it was really nice.”

Jessica Pegula has won a total of eight singles titles and seven doubles titles on the WTA Tour, and along with this, she has also won three WTA 1000 titles in singles and two in doubles.

