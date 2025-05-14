Jim Courier suggests possible reasons behind Novak Djokovic & Andy Murray's sudden split ahead of French Open

Jim Courier has delved into the reasons behind why Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray could've split. The tennis world was shocked when it was announced that the duo had parted ways after six months.

The two former rivals forged a blockbuster partnership at the beginning of the 2025 season, which excited tennis fans all over the world. The duo kicked their journey off in style with the Serb reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open, defeating Carlos Alcaraz en route, however, injuries began hampering the former World No. 1's performance to a heavy extent, and he struggled upon his return.

After a series of underwhelming performances, he made an emphatic run to the final of the Miami Open, where he lost to Jakub Mensik. Unfortunately, he couldn't take his form into the European clay swing, where he suffered exits in his opening matches at the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Madrid Masters. Following a series of disappointments, Djokovic and Murray decided to part ways.

Speaking on the split, tennis legend Jim Courier said many people thought the partnership would provide Djokovic some much-needed motivation and also discussed how they had the perfect start, making it to the semifinal of the Melbourne Major.

"The biggest surprise was that they ever got together in this relationship. In the first place, that was certainly the stunner. The end of last year, when it was announced that they were going to work together and my thought, and I think a lot of people's thoughts, were, 'this is good for Novak. It's going to light a fire. It's going to give him something new to think about'."

"In Australia, it was working awfully well when he beat Alcaraz. Unfortunately, he got injured in that match, and we did see him play well again in Miami. And the clay court season hasn't been what either Murray or Novak would've wanted."

However, Courier then opined that Djokovic wasn't in need of a coach, but motivation. He also said that maybe the Serb felt the need to provide himself with a spark ahead of the French Open and Wimbledon.

"I don't know what's exactly going on. Where does this leave Novak now? Did he ever really need a coach? No. Did he need motivation? Does this provide a spark now? If you're him you just have to be looking for motivation because it seems like his health is where it needs to be, his tennis is not where he wants it to be. Maybe he felt like he needed another trigger to get ready for this next run of Roland Garros and Wimbledon, when it matters the most."

Ahead of the French Open, Djokovic has also decided to play one more tournament to find some rhythm.

Novak Djokovic will play in one final event ahead of the 2025 French Open

Novak Djokovic - Source: Getty

After withdrawing from the Italian Open, Novak Djokovic has entered the 2025 Geneva Open, an ATP 250 event, for the second consecutive year. The Serb had made it to the semifinals of the event last year, where he was defeated by Tomas Machac.

Djokovic is currently on the hunt for his 100th ATP title and an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam, and while he can achieve the former in Geneva, he will hope to find enough momentum to clinch the latter at the French Open.

The Serb has kicked off his preparations for his return to the court in Geneva, however, he was spotted with a knee brace in a recent photo.

