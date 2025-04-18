Jimmy Connors' son makes bold claim about Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner amid Italian's absence from tour

Jimmy Connors' son Brett made a bold claim about Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner as the Italian continues his absence from the ATP Tour. Sinner is currently sidelined due to a doping ban, which will be lifted in a couple of weeks.

Speaking during a recent episode of the 'Advantage Connors' podcast, Jimmy and Brett discussed Alcaraz's recent form and his way of playing the game. They agreed that the Spaniard has fluctuations in his games, but Brett claimed that the four-time Grand Slam champion's 'best tennis' surpasses all on tour.

"I feel like his best tennis is probably the best on tour. Like, no fault to Sinner. I just think that Carlos, when he's going, he hits some of the craziest shots you'll ever see," Brett Connors said (from 13:55).

Alcaraz has won two titles in 2025, including an ATP 500 in Rotterdam and a Masters 1000 in Monte-Carlo. Before competing at the Barcelona Open, he held an impressive 20-4 record.

Meanwhile, Sinner won the Australian Open in January but has been absent from the tour since then due to a doping ban. The World No. 1 accepted a three-month suspension after reaching an agreement with WADA in February. He will return to play in May at his home tournament.

Jannik Sinner's coach Simone Vagnozzi weighs in on who is better, Carlos Alcaraz or the Italian

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at the Six Kings Slam 2024 - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner's coach, Simone Vagnozzi, was recently interviewed by Giorgia Mecca of Venerdì di Repubblica. The former Italian player discussed the World No. 1 and also weighed in on the debate over who is better between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

"Who is stronger between Alcaraz and Sinner? We'll find out when their careers are over and we count the titles they've won. They are both extraordinary players, but it depends on the surface, the weather that day, the time they step on court..." Vagnozzi said (translated from Italian).

Currently, Alcaraz is playing in the quarterfinal against Alex de Minaur in Barcelona on Friday, April 18. The winner of their match will take on the winner between third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and seventh seed Arthur Fils in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Sinner is preparing for his return from a doping ban in May. The Italian will miss a total of 12 ATP Tour-level events but will make his return at the Italian Open, his home Masters 1000 event.

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More