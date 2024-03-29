Jimmy Connors weighs in on Novak Djokovic's split with Goran Ivanisevic: "Isn't it funny, it's always the coach's fault"

Jimmy Connors recently expressed his views on Novak Djokovic parting ways with long-time coach Goran Ivanisevic earlier this week. The American believes that the World No. 1 may have assigned blame for his string of poor results on the Croat.

On Wednesday (March 27), Djokovic announced that he had split with Ivanisevic, who had guided him to twelve Major titles and four year-end World No. 1 finishes between 2018-23.

Novak Djokovic, however, has yet to give a definitive reason for his partnership with the Croat coming to an end, leading fans and pundits alike to speculate. In that vein, eight-time Major winner Jimmy Connors recently dissected the sudden move from the Serb along with his son Brett on their 'Advantage Connors' podcast.

Jimmy Connors began by claiming that the 24-time Major winner probably wanted a fresh perspective on what he could do better after a turbulent start to his 2024 season. However, he also alluded to the age-old tennis stereotype - that it's almost always the coach's fault when their ward's on-court results are dwindling.

"Yeah, for a set of eyes, maybe. I think sometimes shaking it up... but isn't it funny, it's always the coach's fault? You know, 'Time to get rid of the coach!'" Jimmy Connors said while laughing.

The American legend further insisted that Ivanisevic perhaps didn't have any more advice to give to Djokovic that would've made a significant difference.

"You're with somebody, you're traveling with them week in, week out, and sitting and eating with them. And, you know, sometimes you need a break. You need to shake it up and see what else can come of it," Connors said (31:46). "Maybe Goran has taken him and given him as much as he can."

"And then, somebody else comes in, sees a little bit of this, because face it, you're dealing with one of the best players of all time. The changes and suggestions that you make are so tiny," he added (32:08). "The people from the stands and a lot of people who think they know tennis don't really see that."

"Novak Djokovic is looking and saying, 'What do I need to do in the next year or two?'" - Jimmy Connors

Novak Djokovic has not had the best start to his 2024 season

During the same podcast, Jimmy Connors further stated that Novak Djokovic is possibly struggling with his motivation a bit, considering he's in the final stage of his career at the age of 36.

"You need a fresh set of eyes, it's important, maybe that's what he's thinking and Djoker is going to be 37. And I think he's looking and saying, 'What's my time left?' You know, what am I looking for? What am I looking to do? How much longer do I wanna play? What do I need to do in the next year or two years or whatever years amount of time he has left?" Jimmy Connors said (32:37). "Maybe he's just willing to take some extra chances and give it a go to see where that takes him."

For what it's worth, former player John Lloyd reiterated Connors' sentiments on Djokovic's split with Ivanisevic. Speaking to Tennis Channel, the Brit insisted that the World No. 1 is looking for a new way to go about his bid to win more Major titles.

"He's at this kinda crossroads now, where he still wants to win more, he wants to be the undisputed GOAT, no doubt about that. He wants to win that next one and that next Slam has become a lot tougher than it was before," John Lloyd told Tennis Channel. "And I think he senses that. And I think he... I don't know who the heck is he gonna choose [as his new coach]? But I think perhaps it was almost like, 'I need something new, I need a different change, a new change of direction. A remotivation, just rebooting.'"

