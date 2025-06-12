John McEnroe faces strong disagreement with former American pro after controversial Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz remarks

American former players discussed whether Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner could beat prime Rafael Nadal on the clay court, following John McEnroe's claim. Alcaraz defeated Sinner in three sets in the 2025 French Open finals, despite the latter being the top-seeded player.

Carlos Alcaraz, who won his first Roland Garros title in 2024, put forth his A-game to successfully defend it in the 2025 edition. His final competitor, Sinner, came fresh off the 2025 Australian Open victory and entered the Philippe Chatrier as the World No. 1. However, before the campaign, one of the most legendary players, John McEnroe, took the world by surprise by claiming that the two finalists could beat Nadal in his prime.

Nadal, popular as the 'King of Clay' for his dominance on dirt, amassed 14 titles at Roland Garros, the most for a male or female player. McEnroe's 'semi-crazy' statement was the highlight of a recent Nothing Major Podcast episode, featuring former players Steve Johnson, Sam Querrey, Jack Sock, and John Isner.

Querrey sided with the claim and admitted that he preferred Alcaraz over Nadal.

"I don't know. I think I like Alcaraz over Rafa. I hate to say that."

When Steve thought it was 'insane', Isner and Jack Sock agreed that prime 'Rafa' had a gameplay very different than Sinner and Alcaraz, capable of defeating both.

"Prime Rafa, Capris Rafa, sleeveless Rafa, winning in straights against both those guys. Rafa's hitting his heavy forehands. He's doing what Rafa does. They're not hitting the ball like that back. They're playing a baseline game. They all strike the ball incredibly, but it's all in the slot. Rafa's doing different things. Rafa's hitting heavy forehands and grunting. They're behind the baseline. They're not rocking balls back. They're not doing that every point, in and out," said Sock.

The 38-year-old received an emotional farewell ceremony at the 2025 French Open, having played last at the 2024 Davis Cup.

Carlos Alcaraz made his feelings known about matching Rafael Nadal's feat

Alcaraz and Nadal at the Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz has often been compared with his fellow Spaniard as both share some common attributes. The 22-year-old won his fifth Grand Slam title at 22, the same age at which the 14-time French Open champion won the 2008 Wimbledon title.

After the feat, Carlos Alcaraz expressed that it was a huge moment for him to be in line with his idol.

"Well, I mean, I have to realise that I've done it [won a fifth Grand Slam]. I think that's the first step. Honestly the coincidence of winning my fifth Grand Slam in the same age as Rafa Nadal, I'm going to say that's the destiny, I guess. I mean, it is a stat that I'm going to keep for me forever, winning the fifth Grand Slam at the same time as Rafa, my idol, my inspiration. It's a huge honour honestly. Hopefully it's not going to stop like this." (via TNT Sports)

Carlos Alcaraz beat Nadal in the 2022 Madrid Open quarterfinals, becoming the first teenager to defeat the latter on clay.

