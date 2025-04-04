John McEnroe's daughter Emily drops 2-word reaction to mother Tatum O'Neal's makeover

John McEnroe's daughter Emily gushed over her mother, Tatum O'Neal's new hair as the mother-daughter duo spent quality time at the salon. McEnroe forged a career path of her own instead of following her father's tennis footsteps.

John McEnroe and Academy Award- winning actress Tatum O'Neal got married in 1986 and divorced in 1994. They are parents to three kids, namely, Emily, Sean, and Kevin but the tennis legend acquired the custody of the siblings when O'Neal's drug problems resurfaced.

Emily McEnroe, the couple's daughter who made a name for herself in the entertainment industry, debuted in the Feature film Futra Days in 2024. She often spends time with her mother, engaging in different activities at home or stepping out for fun-filled outings.

Recently, Tatum O'Neal and her daughter visited the salon where the former got a hair makeover. On her first Instagram story, Emily McEnroe captured her mother seated with aluminum strips on her hair.

"Pretty mom," she wrote.

In the following story, John McEnroe's daughter showed O'Neal's final look and expressed admiration with a pink heart emoji.

Emily McEnroe gushes over her mother Tatum O'Neal; Instagram - @emily_mcenroe

A while ago, the Paper Moon actress was featured in Variety magazine, where she shed light on her troubled past with her father, who exposed her to drug use and addiction at a very tender age. She also talked about losing custody of her children for the same reason.

O'Neal's achievement garnered special acclaim from her daughter, Emily, who shared the feature on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Mom" pairing with a teary-eyed emoji.

John McEnroe spoke about ex-wife Tatum O'Neal's behavior after her father's passing

In a recent interview with Variety, John McEnroe spoke about the changes in his ex-wife's behavior following the death of her father Ryan O'Neal's death in 2023.

"As she changes, I think opportunities have begun to change for her. More things are coming our way as she starts to see the good in people and the good in the world. Something really shifted when he died that allowed her to be," the former World No. 1 said.

John McEnroe is best known for his stellar tennis career that saw him win seven Grand Slam singles titles, four of which, came at the US Open while three came at Wimbledon. The American also won nine men's doubles Major titles (four at Wimbledon and five at US Open) while also clinching a mixed doubles Major at the 1977 French Open.

