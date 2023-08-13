During Jessica Pegula and Iga Swiatek's semifinal clash at the 2023 Canadian Open, a bizarre moment occurred when the famous country song 'Cotton Eye Joe' blasted from the speakers in the middle of a rally. The incident elicited amused reactions from tennis fans.

Pegula made a strong start to the match, claiming the opening set 6-2. Despite having the opportunity to serve out the match at 5-4 in the second, the American was unable to claim a straight-sets victory as Swiatek forced a tiebreak, which she then won. Trailing 2-4 in the final set, Pegula displayed impressive resilience, winning 16 of the last 19 points to claim a 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-4 victory.

The thrilling clash took a bizarre turn as Swiatek served at 3-4 in the crucial second-set tiebreak. While the pair battled it out in a riveting rally, the speakers suddenly blared 'Cotton Eye Joe,' catching both players off-guard and forcing the chair umpire to call for the point to be replayed.

The unexpected disruption left both players visibly unimpressed and drew shocked reactions from the spectators. The commentators were also in disbelief over the surprising incident.

"Oh wow! ‘Cotton Eye Joe’ just came on, mid-rally. Are we in Texas?" a commentator said.

Tennis fans couldn't contain their amusement at the DJ's blunder. A fan joked that the sport lost its seriousness after John McEnroe's famous outburst at the 1981 Wimbledon Championships.

"John McEnroe told tennis it cannot be serious and it has been unserious ever since," the fan tweeted.

Other fans poked fun at the audience's reaction to the surprising interruption.

"The horrified screams from the crowd are top tier comedy," a fan commented.

"The audible gasps fom the crowd you would've thought someone was murdered in the crowd," another fan chimed in.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"I just thought it was funny" - Jessica Pegula on 'Cotton Eye Joe' interrupting her Canadian Open SF against Iga Swiatek

Jessica Pegula advanced to the third WTA 1000 final of her career after defeating Iga Swiatek in the 2023 Canadian Open semifinal. After going 0-4 against the Pole in 2022, the American secured her second win over the World No. 1 this season.

Following her win, Pegula saw the funny side of 'Cotton Eye Joe' disrupting her clash against Swiatek. The American expressed her disbelief at the situation and joked about the shocking choice of song.

"I just thought it was funny. I've never had that happen, let alone with 'Cotton-Eye Joe.' I was, like, is this really happening right now? Of all the songs. It was just, like, what is going on?" Jessica Pegula said in her post-match interview.

Jessica Pegula now awaits the winner of the semifinal clash between Elena Rybakina and Liudmila Samsonova. While the duo was scheduled to lock horns on Saturday, August 12, their clash was postponed to Sunday due to rain in Montreal.