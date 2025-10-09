"Judging someone who's only learning to be an adult" - Mirra Andreeva gets ex-World No. 1's support amid criticism over Wuhan Open outbursts

Mirra Andreeva's controversial 2025 Wuhan Open outing led to the young Russian facing criticism from many tennis fans. Not only did Andreeva lose her opening match at the WTA 1000 hardcourt event, but she also failed to keep a check on her emotions on the day, which resulted in multiple emotional outbursts. However, recently, former World No. 1 Dinara Safina came to the youngster's defense.

Andreeva was the No. 5 seed in Wuhan and she began her campaign directly in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. However, the 18-year-old was shockingly ousted in the second round itself by the unseeded Laura Siegemund, a player more than double the Russian's age.

What particularly shocked fans was Mirra Andreeva's emotions boiling over on multiple occasions during the contest. At one stage, the World No. 5 produced a brief but expletive-laden rant against tennis. In another moment, she began crying after missing a shot. Subsequently, her on-court behavior was criticized, but Dinara Safina recently urged Andreeva's critics to be kinder to her citing the youngster's tender age.

"Since everyone's discussing Mirra and her behavior, I want to say this: judge not, lest you be judged. You're debating whether she acted rightly or wrongly... For me, it's more about this: Mirra, what exactly happened that made you struggle so much with your emotions? I'm genuinely curious," Safina said.

"Because every one of us, even adults, sometimes fails to keep our emotions in check. We lash out, say things to each other, and later think, "My God!" Yet you're judging someone who's only learning to be an adult. Let's be kinder to one another," the former No. 1 added.

"I remember crying through an entire match, I couldn't stop" - Dinara Safina recalls painful personal experience to defend Mirra Andreeva

Mirra Andreeva (Source: Getty)

During her own playing days, particularly in her early years on the WTA Tour, Dinara Safina, despite her undeniable on-court abilities, would often experience meltdowns during matches. The Russian, continuing her defense of young compatriot Mirra Andreeva, cast her mind back to such an experience.

"I remember one time crying through an entire match. I couldn't stop, tears just started flowing from the very first point. If you asked me what happened, I'd say nothing - I was just bawling my eyes out for no season," Safina said.

Dinara Safina's career came to a premature end in 2014 with her final years as a tennis player being marred by numerous injuries. Meanwhile, Andreeva will take comfort from the former No. 1's supportive words and look to regroup in a bid to qualify for the year-end WTA Finals for the first time in her career. As things stand, the 18-year-old is in seventh place in the race to the prestigious year-end event.

