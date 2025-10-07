  • home icon
WATCH: Mirra Andreeva breaks down in tears, cuts dejected figure in worrying scenes at Wuhan Open during shock loss

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Oct 07, 2025 17:56 GMT
Mirra Andreeva (left and right, Sources: Getty)
Mirra Andreeva's 2025 Wuhan Open campaign marked a disappointing outing for the 18-year-old WTA prodigy. The Russian, seeded fifth at the WTA 1000 hardcourt tournament, received a first-round bye and faced 37-year-old Laura Siegemend in the second round to begin her campaign. Shockingly though, it was the German veteran who came out on top with an incredible comeback victory.

Andreeva edged the first set 7-6(4), but lost the second and third sets, both by the margin of 6-3. At one stage during the contest between the teenage sensation and the veteran, the former missed what looked like a routine volley at the net. Devastated at having missed the shot, the Russian turned tearful. Watch the moment unfold below:

She was later captured on camera covering her face with her towel; a reflection of her disappointment at her performance against a player nearly two decades her senior.

"You cannot win every match you play" - Mirra Andreeva in build-up to eventually disappointing Wuhan Open campaign

Mirra Andreeva during a press conference at the 2025 French Open (Source: Getty)
Despite her tender age, Mirra Andreeva has firmly established herself as not only one of the WTA stars of the future, but also as a phenom in contemporary women's tennis. However, in recent tournaments, the already-three-time career singles titlist has had to endure a dip in form.

Speaking about her early and unexpected exits at the China Open and at the US Open and Canadian Open before that, Andreeva, showing maturity beyond her years, told reporters in Wuhan:

"You cannot win every match that you play. You cannot win every tournament that you play. So it’s kind of a normal thing to lose and obviously sometimes when you’re super close to win the match, it hurts a little bit more. It takes a little bit more time to kind of step back and just forget about that."
In Beijing, Andreeva, seeded fourth suffered a shocking fourth-round upset at the hands of unseeded Brit Sonay Kartal. At Flushing Meadows, home hope Taylor Townsend dashed the Russian's women's singles hopes in the third round. Also, before, at the National Bank Open in Montreal, Andreeva was surprisingly defeated in straight sets by McCartney Kessler.

Despite Mirra Andreeva's recent woes, it's worth noting that two of her three career singles title triumphs came earlier this year, and they weren't low-profile events by any stretch of the imagination. The first of those came at the Dubai Tennis Championships and the second, at Indian Wells, with both tournaments being prestigious WTA 1000 hardcourt events.

Quick Links

