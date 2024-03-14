"Just a little look at my scar, it's larger than your work ethic" - Nick Kyrgios sets right accusations that he is 'faking' his wrist injury

Nick Kyrgios recently set the record straight on his wrist injury that has kept him out of action since June 2023.

Kyrgios enjoyed arguably his best season on the ATP tour in 2022, finishing runner-up at Wimbledon to Novak Djokovic. The 28-year-old suffered a small tear in the lateral meniscus of his left knee a few weeks later which required arthroscopic surgery.

The former World No. 13 was consequently out of action at the beginning of 2023 and missed the Australian Open and the French Open. The Aussie was fit to compete when the grass season rolled around in June last year. Unfortunately, he injured his right wrist during a first-round loss to Wu Yibing at the Stuttgart Open.

Kyrgios then made the trip to Wimbledon a few weeks later but he withdrew from the Major at the last moment due to his wrist injury. He hasn't played a professional tennis match since, while also not having set a definitive return date.

In his absence, many of the 2022 Wimbledon finalist's detractors have questioned the legitimacy of his wrist injury. However, the 28-year-old shut them down on Wednesday (March 13), taking to his Instagram stories to show the surgical incision scar on his right wrist. He wrote in the caption:

"For those who keep saying I'm just faking an injury... just a little look at my scar, it's larger than your work ethic. BUT ITS PROGRESSING."

Via Nick Kyrgios' Instagram

"I choose to put myself in uncomfortable situations everyday" - Nick Kyrgios

Kyrgios looks on at the 2022 US Open

Nick Kyrgios also waxed philosophical in one of his other Instagram stories. The 28-year-old claimed that one has to get out of their comfort zone to achieve success, writing:

"I choose to put myself in uncomfortable situations everyday, I learned to love it, you have to be comfortable being uncomfortable. Most people think good things come 'success' from doing what you 'feel' like doing. Incorrect..... what have you done lately that makes you struggle? That's where growth and improvement are found."

Via Nick Kyrgios' Instagram

The Aussie also touched upon other topics on Instagram like looking back fondly on his "GOOD TROUBLE" interview with American businessman Gary Vaynerchuk and expressing his love for Tabasco hot sauce. He wrote in his stories:

"@garyvee hidden gems in this episode."

"Best sauce in the world. I don't wanna hear anything else."

Via Nick Kyrgios' Instagram