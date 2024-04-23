"Keep inspiring us all" - Tom Brady congratulates Novak Djokovic on winning Laureus Sportsman of the Year 2024, hails Serb's 'unmatched career'

NFL legend Tom Brady congratulated Novak Djokovic for winning the 2024 Laureus Sportsman of the Year award. The 25th edition of the Laureus World Sports Awards was held at the Palacio de Cibeles in Madrid, Spain on April 22. The event saw elite athletes from across the globe attend the event.

For having an outstanding 2023 season where he won the Australian Open, Roland Garros, the US Open, the Cincinnati Masters, the Paris Masters, and the ATP Finals, Djokovic was honored with the Laureus Sportsman of the Year award. Other notable nominees in the same category included Lionel Messi, Max Verstappen, Erling Haaland, Mondo Duplantis, and Noah Lyles.

The 2024 Laureus Sportsman of the Year award was presented to Novak Djokovic by Tom Brady, who later took to social media to share a picture of himself presenting the award to the Serb.

Brady congratulated the World No.1 and stated that his win was a "well deserved achievement" given his exceptional 2023 season to go along with an "unmatched career" and unparalleled career achievements.

"@laureussport Congratulations on a well deserved achievement @djokernole And unmatched 2023, to go along with an unmatched career. Keep inspiring us all," Brady captioned his Instagram story.

Screengrab of Tom Brady's Instagram story

Meanwhile, other tennis players who were nominated in the Laureus Awards were World No.1 Iga Swiatek, who was nominated in the Sportswoman of the Year category, and Coco Gauff was nominated in the Breakthrough of the Year category. Marketa Vondrousova, on the other hand, was nominated in the comeback of the year category.

Rafael Nadal's foundation was awarded the Laureus Sport for Good Award award for its impactful work in supporting vulnerable children in Spain and India. The Spaniard received the award with his wife Maria Francisca Perello.

Novak Djokovic: "I learnt from Tom Brady, hopefully, I can have a career that goes up to 40 and maybe even beyond"

Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2024

Novak Djokovic and Tom Brady share a great camaraderie with both players having great respect for each other.

Brady has shown his support for Djokovic by attending several of his matches, including the 2023 French Open final where the Serb emerged victorious against Casper Ruud. The quarterback also took the time to meet with the World No.1 during the 2023 US Open.

After the conclusion of the 2023 season, Novak Djokovic, 36 put to rest any speculation about his retirement, saying that he will "keep going." He credited Tom Brady, who retired at the age of 45 in 2023, for inspiring him to pursue a long and successful career

"Why stop when you are still playing great? So I will keep going. I know (Tom Brady) personally as well, and I learnt from him, from his example, and, hopefully, I can have a career that goes up to 40 and maybe even beyond, let's see," he told reporters.

The World No. 1 reflected on his exceptional 2023 season and expressed his intention to keep competing, expressing that he sees no reason to retire while he is still performing at his peak.

"I feel great in my own body right now, and I have been playing some really high quality tennis. 2023 was one of my best seasons I've had in my life, and why stop while you're still playing great. I will take it one by one and see how far I go," he added.

Most recently, Novak Djokovic and Tom Brady were spotted together at the Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga match at Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, April 21.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis