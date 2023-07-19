"Keep rubbing it in my face" - Serena Williams hilariously reacts to Venus Williams' Italian getaway

Serena Williams has shared a hilarious response to her sister Venus Williams's Italian vacation.

Following her disappointing first-round exit from the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Venus has been enjoying her time away from the court with some well-deserved vacation time.

Earlier this month, she embarked on a trip to Amsterdam with Serena, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian. The pair shared glimpses of their time together on social media, capturing moments of rest and relaxation as they enjoyed a boat ride together.

Venus has since made her way to Puglia, a coastal region in southeastern Italy. The seven-time Grand Slam champion took to social media and shared a picture from her time in Italy.

"This is it a caption," she posted on Instagram.

Serena Williams shared a hilarious response to her sister's post, seemingly expressing her jealousy over the 43-year-old's travels.

"Yea yea yea keep rubbing it in my face lol," she commented.

Serena Williams' comment on Venus Williams' post

Venus and Serena Williams remain the only women to successfully defend their Wimbledon title since 2000

Venus and Serena Williams at Wimbledon 2016

Following the conclusion of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Venus and Serena Williams remain the only women to successfully defend their title at the grasscourt Major since 2000.

Elena Rybakina entered Wimbledon 2023 as the defending champion, having defeated Ons Jabeur 3-6,6-2, 6-2 in the 2022 final to win her maiden Grand Slam title. The Kazakh advanced to the quarterfinals after securing wins over Shelby Rogers, Alize Cornet, Katie Boulter, and Beatriz Haddad Maia.

In a rematch of the previous year's final, Rybakina faced off against Jabeur for a place in the semifinals. The World No. 3 took the first set in the tiebreak before the Tunisian bounced back to secure a 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-1 victory, putting an end to the 24-year-old's title defense.

Rybakina's exit from the grasscourt Major means that Serena and Venus Williams are the only women to complete a successful title defense at SW19 this century.

Venus won her maiden Wimbledon title after defeating defending champion Lindsay Davenport in the 2000 final. She successfully defended her title in 2001 against Justine Henin.

Following her title win in 2005, the 43-year-old defeated Marion Bartoli in the 2007 final before completing her second successful title defense against Serena in 2008, winning her fifth title at SW19.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams won her first Wimbledon title after defeating Venus in the 2002 final. She defended her title in a rematch of the final in 2003. She won her third title in 2009 after defeating her sister in the final once more. The former World No. 1 completed her second successful title defense in 2010 after beating Vera Zvonareva in the final.

The American claimed her fifth title at SW19 in 2012. She then defeated Garbine Muguruza in the 2015 final before defending her title for the third time against Angelique Kerber in the 2016 final. This marked Serena's seventh and final Wimbledon triumph.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"