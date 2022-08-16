"Among young players, Carlos Alcaraz is the only player who I want to play; I want to feel his shot, I'm curious about how much I'm blown by his shot" - Kei Nishikori

Carlos Alcaraz got the nod from Kei Nishikori as the 2014 US Open finalist assessed young players on the ATP tour.

Nishikori, who is eyeing a comeback after undergoing hip surgery earlier this year, told Japanese television station WOWOW that among youngsters like Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Casper Ruud, it is the nineteen-year-old Spaniard that the Japanese star would like to meet on the court.

"(Among young players like Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Casper Ruud), Alcaraz is the only player who I want to play. I want to feel his shot; I'm curious about how much I'm blown by his shot... His forehand seems explosive, one of the Top 10," said Kei Nishikori in a tweet by user @seiadoumogera.

Nishikori also said that the Spanish prodigy's forehand is comparable to that of retired Argentinian tennis player and 2009 US Open winner Juan Martin Del Potro.

"For me, Delpo's (Juan Martin Del Potro's nickname) forehand was traumatically impressive, but Alcaraz's forehand is comparable. He is not only powerful but is good at playing at the net, dropshots, that's nice," said Kei Nishikori in a separate tweet by user @seiadoumogera.

Alcaraz's exploits in the past two years have seen him rise from No. 490 at the start of 2020 to a career-best No. 4 in the ATP world rankings. His achievements in that period mirrored that of his elder compatriot Nadal, causing a stir in the tennis world.

Young stars Ruud, Auger-Aliassime and Sinner are not too far behind. 23-year-old Ruud, runner-up to Nadal at Roland Garros last June, rose two spots to climb next to Alcaraz in the rankings at No. 5. The 22-year-old Auger-Aliassime occupies the No. 9 spot while 20-year-old Sinner is currently ranked 12th.

"I'm not surprised he [Novak Djokovic] can still play at that level; his [Rafael Nadal] effort gives me motivation" - Kei Nishikori

Kei Nishikori (second from right) and Rafael Nadal (second from left) during the trophy ceremony in Monte Carlo in 2018

Kei Nishikori, who reached as high as No. 4 in the rankings in 2015 and is now placed 366th, spoke extensively about his hip injury and surgery in the interview with WOWOW.

When asked about how the tour has, and has not, changed in his absence, Nishikori touched on Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, mentioning the former's resilience following injuries and the latter's talent.

Speaking about Nadal, Nishikori noted the 22-time Grand Slam champ's achievements despite nursing injuries.

"He [Rafael Nadal] has been sidelined several times by different kinds of injuries, but he still won French [Open] and made semis at Wimbledon. That's amazing. I'm really encouraged by that. Though he is at a different level [from me], his effort gives me motivation," said Nishikori.

As for Djokovic, Nishikori praised the 21-time Major champion's "solid playing style" and "talent."

"[Novak] Djokovic has solid playing style and given his talent, I'm not surprised he can still play at that level," Nishikori stated.

Nishikori, who last saw action in Indian Wells last October, will play in the Rakuten Japan Open in October.

