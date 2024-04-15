Iga Swiatek has announced a cosmetic partnership with French luxury perfumes and cosmetics house Lancome. The WTA World No. 1 also featured in a promotional photoshoot, which left tennis fans on social media stunned.

In the photoshoot, Swiatek wore a black jumpsuit featuring sheer cutouts as she posed before a white background. The Pole joins Zendaya and Julia Roberts on the roster of Lancome's high-profile brand ambassadors.

Fans, taken by surprise at the sudden announcement and photoshoot, voiced their resounding support for Swiatek's bold look via a myriad of reactions. One set of fans hyped up the WTA World No. 1 by suggesting that her kind of beauty people waged war for and that Swiatek was behind global warming.

"This is the type of beauty people used to go on war for," one fan wrote.

"Girl is single handedly causing global warming," another fan chimed in.

"On the one hand, Monday started very well, but on the other hand, I will need some time to recover from this beauty," yet another fan commented.

Another set of fans drew parallels to Swiatek's thriving tennis career.

"Just dominating on and off court she's insane," wrote one fan.

"This is how you celebrate week 99 (as the WTA World No. 1) in style," commented another fan.

Yet another set of stunned fans reacted to the bold photoshoot, with one among them ridiculing the opinion that Swiatek is not marketable.

"Queen of breaking the internet," another fan wrote.

"Just fell to my knees", yet another fan chimed in.

"Thanks to this partnership, I will be able to celebrate my femininity" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek at the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier between Switzerland and Poland

Swiatek's announcement on social media also featured a caption, through which she expressed her thoughts about her collaboration with Lancome. According to the reigning French Open champion, being a tennis player, she does not get many opportunities to cherish her feminine side. However, Swiatek wrote that being a brand ambassador for Lancome would allow her to do that.

"This is huge for me. I’m glad that thanks to this partnership I will be able to celebrate my femininity because as a tennis player, wearing mainly sports clothes, I don’t have a lot of opportunities to do so," Swiatek wrote in an Instagram post.

The WTA World No. 1 also hinted at a CSR project in the making, aimed at aiding women in Poland's job market.

"With Lancôme, we’re going to develop a CSR project in Poland that will support women in the job market, too."

On the court, Swiatek's latest outing secured Poland's place in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals after she defeated Switzerland's Celine Naef 6-4, 6-3.

