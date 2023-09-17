"Knowing that you don't have Spanish players playing and they still fill up the stadium"- Novak Djokovic thanks Spain fans for Davis Cup support

Novak Djokovic expressed his gratitude to the Spanish fans for their unwavering support during the 2023 Davis Cup, despite the absence of Spanish players from the court.

Serbia faced off against the Czech Republic on Saturday, September 16. Both teams had already secured their spots in the quarterfinals, but were competing to claim the top position in Group C. Ultimately, it was the Czech team that emerged victorious, defeating the Serbs 3-0.

Djokovic and Nikola Cacic partnered up to play doubles against Tomas Machac and Adam Pavlasek. It was the Czech pair who defeated the Serbs 7-5, 6-7(7), [10-3].

Following the defeat, Novak Djokovic expressed his gratitude to the Spanish fans for their warm welcome and unwavering support towards him and the Serbian team. He further emphasized that the fans made him feel right at home.

"Thank you to all the Spanish people for coming out today. Knowing that you don't have Spanish players playing and they still fill up the stadium and, you know, gave all of us a warm welcome. They made me feel at home," Djokovic said.

Novak Djokovic leads Serbia to Final 8 in the 2023 Davis Cup Finals

Novak Djokovic successfully led Serbia to a Davis Cup victory in 2010, and also secured a runner-up position in 2013. However, last year, he chose not to participate in the Group Stage Finals, a decision which quickly turned into regret as the team failed to advance to the final 8, where the 36-year-old had hoped to join them.

“I didn't play last year - I felt guilty because I was hoping that the boys would get through the group in Valencia, so I could join them in Malaga,” he said in July.

The World No. 1 made a proactive decision to contribute to the tournament at the beginning of this year. Furthermore, he had expressed his intentions about the tournament clearly before the tie with Spain.

“My priority will be winning the Davis Cup. I hope it will come step by step. The first step was taken without me with a 3-0 win against South Korea. I came here to contribute to the overall triumph of Serbia,” he said.

Serbia, who were placed in Group C, defeated South Korea with a resounding 3-0 score on September 12, before Novak Djokovic's arrival.

On September 15, the Serbian team faced Spain, with Laslo Djere leading the charge by defeating Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-4, 6-4. Djokovic then secured a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The 24-time Grand Slam champion's contribution ensured Serbia's qualification into the final 8 of the Davis Cup.

The team completed the white-wash as the doubles pair, Nikola Cacic and Miomir Kecmanovic, outperformed Davidovich Fokina and Marcel Granollers in the final rubber. This win led to Spain's elimination from the tournament.

