"The pride he has playing for his nation is unrivaled" - Novak Djokovic representing Serbia at Davis Cup just days after US Open impresses Mardy Fish

Novak Djokovic getting back to business just days after his US Open triumph has impressed former American Davis Cup captain Mardy Fish.

On September 10, Djokovic lifted his record 24th Grand Slam trophy at the 2023 US Open. He defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3, in the intense summit clash. It is worth noting that the Serb also won the grueling Cincinnati Open final against Carlos Alcaraz just days prior to his New York campaign.

Now, less than a week since the conclusion of his North American tour, the Serb is in Valencia, Spain, representing his country in the Davis Cup Finals Group Stage. He defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 6-4 on September 15 in the tie against the host country.

Journalist Jon Wertheim highlighted the World No. 1's eagerness to play for Serbia despite the hectic schedule and opined that he isn’t appreciated enough for his dedication.

“Have we, as a tennis community, done enough to note/applaud Djokovic getting to Valencia for Davis Cup days after winning his 24th Major?” he wrote on X.

Former American Davis Cup captain and player Mardy Fish echoed the sentiment and praised Novak Djokovic for his devotion, which, according to him is unparalleled.

“We haven’t. The pride he has playing for his nation is unrivaled. Respect @DjokerNole,” he said, responding to Wertheim.

Novak Djokovic leads Serbia to Final 8 in the 2023 Davis Cup Finals

The World No. 1 ahead of the rubber against Spain in Valencia

Novak Djokovic led Serbia to a Davis Cup victory in 2010 and a runner-up finish in 2013.

He did not participate in the Group Stage Finals last year, a decision he soon regretted as the team failed to make the final 8, where he was hoping to join them.

“I didn't play last year - I felt guilty because I was hoping that the boys would get through the group in Valencia, so I could join them in Malaga,” he said in July.

The World No. 1 thus decided to contribute early this year. He also made his intention about the tournament clear prior to the tie with Spain.

“My priority will be winning the Davis Cup. I hope it will come step by step. The first step was taken without me with a 3-0 win against South Korea. I came here to contribute to the overall triumph of Serbia,” he said.

Serbia, drawn in Group C, defeated South Korea 3-0 on September 12, prior to Novak Djokovic’s arrival.

On September 14, the team took on Spain, with Laslo Djere starting off by defeating Albert Ramos Vinolas 6-4, 6-4. This was followed by Djokovic’s win over Davidovich Fokina. The World No. 1’s contribution proved consequential as his win confirmed Serbia’s entry into the final 8 of the Davis Cup.

The squad then completed yet another clean sweep with the doubles pair of Nikola Cacic and Miomir Kecmanovic getting the better of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Marcel Granollers in the final rubber, thus eliminating Spain from the tournament.

They will now take on the Czech Republic on September 16. Both teams have qualified for the quarterfinals and will be seen battling to secure the top spot in Group C.

